AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Stafford: 'It's Fun to Watch Sports Again'

John Maakaron

Due to the ongoing concerns related to the global pandemic, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences made the official announcement on Tuesday to postpone their college football seasons. 

Despite numerous leagues returning and the PGA Tour thriving since their return to action, the entire 2020 college football season has been put in jeopardy.

The likelihood of college football being played in the spring is highly questionable.

The return of major league baseball, PGA tour golf, and the NBA has given sports fans something to look forward to and has provided a semblance of normalcy that eroded since the pandemic spread to the United States.

Speaking in a video conference Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford explained what the return of live sports has meant to him.

"I mean, give them something to look forward to. I don't know about you guys, but I'm watching these NBA bubble games and having a blast watching them. Golf's on. I'm watching that," he said. "I don't care if there's nobody watching that live at the events. It's fun to watch sports again."

He added, "For the people out there that love certain teams and certain players or whatever it is, I'm sure they're looking for a little bit of live sports.  Something where you don't know the ending and you have to go out there and see what happens."

Related

2020 Season Preview: Week 11 Lions at Panthers

Examining the Lions’ 3-Safety Personnel on Defense

Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction

Matthew Stafford: 'You Feel Really Safe' at Training Camp

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions' 53-Man Roster Prediction

Examining how the Detroit Lions' final 53-man roster will look

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Duron Harmon Explains Early Impressions of Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah is willing to learn, and has a lot of talent, according to safety Duron Harmon.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Matthew Stafford: 'You Feel Really Safe' at Training Camp

Matthew Stafford discusses his false-positive COVID-19 test and whether or not he seriously considered opting out of the Detroit Lions' 2020 season.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Should Big Ten Football Be Cancelled This Fall?

Read more on one of the most critical debates facing collegiate athletics this century.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Season Preview: Lions at Panthers

Read more on the Lions' Week 11 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Projecting D'Andre Swift's 2020 Stats

Projecting D'Andre Swift's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Examining the Lions’ 3-Safety Personnel

Exploring the Detroit Lions’ three-safety personnel on defense

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Report: Big Ten and Pac-12 Won't Play Football This Fall

Read more on the decision made by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences to not play college football this fall.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

WR Travis Fulgham Claimed by Packers

Former Detroit 2019 sixth-round pick was claimed by the Green Bay Packers on Monday

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

The Challenge Facing Rookie CB Jeff Okudah

Detroit defensive coordinator Cory Undlin explains the challenge rookie Jeff Okudah faces during his rookie season.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever