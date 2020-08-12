Stafford: 'It's Fun to Watch Sports Again'

Due to the ongoing concerns related to the global pandemic, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences made the official announcement on Tuesday to postpone their college football seasons.

Despite numerous leagues returning and the PGA Tour thriving since their return to action, the entire 2020 college football season has been put in jeopardy.

The likelihood of college football being played in the spring is highly questionable.

The return of major league baseball, PGA tour golf, and the NBA has given sports fans something to look forward to and has provided a semblance of normalcy that eroded since the pandemic spread to the United States.

Speaking in a video conference Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford explained what the return of live sports has meant to him.

"I mean, give them something to look forward to. I don't know about you guys, but I'm watching these NBA bubble games and having a blast watching them. Golf's on. I'm watching that," he said. "I don't care if there's nobody watching that live at the events. It's fun to watch sports again."

He added, "For the people out there that love certain teams and certain players or whatever it is, I'm sure they're looking for a little bit of live sports. Something where you don't know the ending and you have to go out there and see what happens."

