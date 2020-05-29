Matthew Stafford is ready to sling the ball around in 2020.

And if he remains healthy for the entirety of the upcoming season -- something he didn't do a year ago -- could he end up leading the league in passing yards?

It's something that NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein believes, as it's one of his nine "bold NFL predictions" for the 2020 season.

As he writes,

"It's Year 2 in Darrell Bevell's offense, an attack that suited Stafford quite well last fall. Detroit has a fine trio of receivers in Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola, and I think T.J. Hockenson can enjoy a breakout sophomore campaign with better health. Rookie RB D'Andre Swift was a steal in Round 2, and he's a legit weapon in the passing game. Detroit still has issues on defense, meaning Stafford is going to be called upon to throw the ball a lot."

Stafford will have a lot of weapons at his disposal.

And in his attempt to lead the league in passing yards, he should be helped out by playing from behind a lot as a result of what is expected to be a porous defense yet again in Detroit.

He also did throw for nearly 2,500 yards in just eight games a year ago (2,499 to be exact).

So, if you double that total in order to account for Stafford playing a full 16-game season, you end up getting basically a 5,000-yard passing season right on the money.

And the 12th-year quarterback does have a 5,000-yard season already under his belt. He accomplished the feat in 2011 when he threw for 5,038 yards and also a career-high 41 touchdowns.

Sure, that was a long time ago for the longtime Lions franchise passer and who knows if Stafford would've kept up the pace he was on last year.

However, that's not the point.

It's, instead, that if he would have maintained the pace, Stafford would have finished behind only Jameis Winston for the passing yards title.

Winston, now the backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, threw for 5,109 yards with Tampa Bay in 2019.

Subsequently, if Stafford does manage to stay in good health for the duration of the 2020 campaign, he definitely has a shot at finishing the year as the NFL leader in passing yards.

Related

Guaranteed Ways Lions Improve Pass Rush in 2020

Christian Jones Believes Lions Can Be Complete Team in 2020

Taylor Decker and Lions Have Not Had Substantial Contract Talks

Lions and Patriots Have Discussed Joint Practices

Buy or Sell: Kenny Golladay Should Become Highest Paid WR in NFL