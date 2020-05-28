The Lions check off all the boxes entering the 2020 NFL season.

Not my words, but seventh-year linebacker Christian Jones'.

"Practice is going to be super competitive. And I think that's something that the team needs," Jones said Thursday afternoon during a Zoom video conference with Detroit media. "It's always good to have depth at every position. And I think so far, every spot, I think we kind of check the boxes, despite what some people might say."

He added, "I think we have a solid team, and I can't wait to get us all together, so that we can get some work in."

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn got busy this offseason, especially when it came to adding ex-Patriots players.

He acquired fellow veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and nose tackle Danny Shelton via free agency, as well as safety Duron Harmon via a trade with Bill Belichick & Co.

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Also, potential standout cornerback Jeff Okudah was added via the draft (No. 3 overall) and veteran corner Desmond Trufant was added via free agency to upgrade the secondary.

But, the team also rid itself of highly capable veteran defensive players, like linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Darius Slay.

So, despite all the moves, Quinn might've spent more time filling voids he created than substantially upgrading the team.

As for Jones, he's spent the last two years in Detroit, after spending his first four seasons in Chicago.

Over the last two seasons in the Motor City, the Florida State product has recorded 120 total tackles and three sacks.

He's been far from the most productive player at his position, even at one point last season grading out as just the 77th-best linebacker out of 90 off-ball linebackers that played in at least 20 percent of the snaps for their respective team, according to Pro Football Focus.

He needs to make some major strides going into his third year in Motown, and the same can be said about the defensive unit as a whole.

In 2019, the defense, with former defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni calling the plays, allowed the 31st-most total yards (6,406), including a league-worst 4,551 yards through the air.

If the defense is able to turn it around, maybe Jones will be right and the Lions will be able to check off the boxes at each position and on both sides of the ball.

One thing the Lions do have going for themselves is the potential to put up big numbers offensively, as long as longtime franchise passer Matthew Stafford is able to suit up for a full season.

And having a proficient passing attack is definitely one component that can make a team relevant in today's game.

However, until the Lions' defense, led by new coordinator Corey Undlin, showcases signs that it's made significant improvements, the Lions will once again underachieve and fail to check off all the boxes that relevant, playoff-contending teams typically do.

Related

Taylor Decker and Lions Have Not Had Substantial Contract Talks

Lions and Patriots Have Discussed Joint Practices

Buy or Sell: Kenny Golladay Should Become Highest Paid WR in NFL

Why Guard Joe Dahl Deserves Your Respect