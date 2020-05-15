2020 Lions Cornerback Depth Chart

After the departure of Pro Bowler Darius Slay, the Lions had to remake their cornerback room for 2020.

They did so by adding Desmond Trufant in free agency and by selecting Jeff Okudah No. 3 overall in this year's draft.

Both of those players are projected to be the starting outside corners, while last year’s big-money acquisition Justin Coleman will man the slot.

There is a slight chance that maybe Okudah can’t grab the starting role right away from a veteran, but the expectations are that he will be a day one contributor.

Behind those three names, things become a little more unclear.

2019 fifth-round pick Amani Oruwariye showed some promise his rookie year, but ultimately only started when Rashaan Melvin went down with injury.

Once Melvin returned, the coaching staff relegated Oruwariye back to his reserve role.

Going into his second year, it’s possible the Lions could put more trust in Oruwariye if he can limit his mistakes.

The Lions also re-signed exclusive rights free agent Mike Ford this past offseason.

For a former undrafted free agent that has only two full seasons under his belt, he does feature some nice length and athletic ability.

However, he hasn’t shown the potential of Oruwariye.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Two other corners that would compete with Oruwariye and Ford on the outside are veteran journeyman Darryl Roberts and second-year pro Mike Jackson.

Roberts has familiarity with the scheme, and isn't necessarily a good overall corner. But, he does have some man-cover skills.

Jackson was a fifth-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, and the Lions plucked him off their practice squad in late October.

Although Jackson was only active for one game with the Lions, he did stick on the roster all year, suggesting he is a player the Lions would like to develop.

Lastly, let's take a look at the corners who are almost nothing but special teams contributors.

These individuals may be labeled as corners, but that’s not why they would make the team.

Jamal Agnew has been the return man for a few years now, but will have some stiff competition with rookie Jason Huntley.

Meanwhile, Tony McRae and Dee Virgin are both probably fighting for the same reserve roster spot.

There were times where the Lions had eight corners on the roster due to injuries and the need for special teams contributors.

They likely won’t keep that many on the roster to start the season, but seven isn’t out of the question going into Week 1.

It will all depend on how the special teamers at all the different positions play out.

Regardless of that being the case, though, there are five players that likely will make the team solely for their cornerback skills.

Lions' cornerback depth chart:

1.) Desmond Trufant

2.) Jeff Okudah

3.) Justin Coleman

4.) Amani Oruwariye

5.) Mike Ford

6.) Jamal Agnew

7.) Tony McRae

8.) Darryl Roberts

9.) Dee Virgin

10.) Mike Jackson

Related

Lions' Stafford Says Matt Patricia Has Learned from Past

Detroit Lions Release Rookie Jersey Numbers

Duo of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Must Find Answers in 2020

Lions' Most Overrated & Underrated Players

Lions on List of Most Improved Pass Rushes in NFL

Rookie Jersey Numbers Released