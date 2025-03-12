Terrion Arnold Posts Photo of Whopping Rookie Dinner Bill
The tradition of first-year NFL players paying for dinners can certainly become a costly endeavor. Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold learned the tough reality recently.
NFL athletes certainly do not hesitate to order very expensive entrees and drinks, especially when it is at the expense of another person. Defensive linemen weighing over 300 pounds can certainly add to a dinner tab as well.
Detroit's 2024 first-round draft pick recently took to social media to post a photo of a bill to take care of 20 members of the Lions roster.
In the photo shared online, 20 players were charged $4,000 a piece for a total of $80,000. A 22 percent service charge was included for $17,600. Taxes in the amount of $4,800 brought the bill to an astounding $102,400 at Sexy Steak.
Understandably, Arnold is looking like it was the last thing he wanted to do was fork over that much money for a single evening.
The Detroit establishment describes themselves as having a "modern take on an Italian steakhouse with prime cuts, an extensive drink menu, and live music."
In the past, other posts from other NFL teams have shown teammates creating fake bills to add a significant amount of money to the grand total to shock rookies.
It is unclear from Arnold's post who paid the bill or if the six-figure total was indeed the price Detroit's rookies were asked to pay. Hopefully for Arnold, the other first-year players chipped in, otherwise that was one expensive night out to continue team traditions.