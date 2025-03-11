Detroit Lions Earn One 2025 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions have officially earned one compensatory selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Detroit was awarded the 38th pick (102 overall) in the third-round due to former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn departing the team to become the head coach of the New York Jets. Next year, another compensatory pick will be awarded to Detroit, based on the Rooney Rule.
Back in November of 2020, changes to the rule indicated organizations that lose minority assistant coaches to head-coaching positions with other teams shall receive two total compensatory draft picks.
The picks are awarded at the end of the third round, after other compensatory selections are given out and in consecutive years.
Additional compensatory picks are earned based on the formula that involves the previous year's free agency signings and departures.
For Detroit, the signing of veteran cornerback Amik Robertson in free agency negated an additional pick being added.
Based on last year's formula, Detroit lost three compensatory free agents: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jonah Jackson and Josh Reynolds.
But, the team added four compensatory free agents: Marcus Davenport, Amik Robertson, Kevin Zeitler and DJ Reader.
The league awarded 35 total compensatory picks for the upcoming draft, which is set to take place in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.
Lions 2025 Draft Picks
- Round 1, Pick 28
- Round 2, Pick 28, (No. 60)
- Round 3, Pick 38, (No. 102)
- Round 4, Pick 28, (No. 130)
- Round 6, Pick 20, (No. 196
- Round 7, Pick 12, (No. 228)
- Round 7, Pick 28, (No. 224)