Detroit Lions DE Ahmed Hassanein Plans to Change Jersey Number

Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein was able to overcome a pectoral muscle injury suffered in the preseason to make the most out of his rookie season.

In 2026, Detroit's 2025 sixth-round draft pick plans to change jersey numbers.

As Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett explained, "Hassanein plans to change jersey numbers this offseason, from No. 61 to something in the 50s or 90s that’s more fitting of a pass rusher."

Detroit's front office made the decision to waive Hassanein with an injury settlement prior to the start of the season.

By not being placed on injured reserve, Hassanein was able to rehabiliate and eventually return to the Lions practice squad.

Hassanein had an opportunity to depart, with several teams contacting his representatives. But the 23-year-old still feels a strong attachment to the team that took a chance on him in the draft.

By developing in Detroit, he can reward those that believed in him and wanted to invest a draft pick to bring him to the Lions.

“If I would have been on IR I would have been done and not have the opportunity to show myself,” Hassanein explained. “But now, since I came back and start training and start going against Penei Sewell and start going against all these talented people, and then I start winning reps, it’s not just I’m proving it to them, but I'm proving it to myself, too.

"I can do this at a really high level and I can win on the edge and I can go get the sack and I can get yelled at for going too hard," Hassanein commented further. "This is who I am. I'm really grateful of that. I know what I'm capable of and I know that I can truly, truly accomplish something great.”

Hassanein will remain in Motown to train, with the goal of earning an opportunity to be one of the trusted defensive ends on the roster in 2026.

"Right now, it’s just, I just want to play ball. I have that mentality of like I just want to play ball," said Hassanein. "I don’t care if I got blocked, I’m going to give the best shot I got and I’m going to be the most physical person in practice so I can earn the trust, for myself and for the coaches. I want them to] see that and be like, 'Okay, Ahmed earned it. We want to take Ahmed to battle with us.' This is what I strive for."

