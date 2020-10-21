SI.com
AllLions
3 Lions That Could Be Traded

Logan Lamorandier

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Lions are in an interesting position. 

With a regime on the hot seat, they may be more desperate than usual to immediately improve their team. 

At the same time, it wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense from general manager Bob Quinn’s standpoint to ship off talent, either -- which could result in a very uneventful trade deadline. 

Both Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia need to continue to build a case to keep their jobs.

All in all, the Lions have plenty of areas on their roster -- mostly on defense -- in which they could improve. 

Yet, it’s very possible the Lions' front-office brass may think otherwise. 

Important to remember, Quinn and Patricia have now been working together for almost two and a half seasons. 

They have invested in building this roster, and probably like the players and the scheme fits more than most.

In saying that, there is still a couple of moves that could potentially be made -- and become more likely depending on the results of the next couple of weeks. 

Here are three players that could be traded at the deadline. 

(Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. EST is the official trade deadline) 

Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Davis has fallen out of favor in the Lions' defensive scheme. 

As much as the coaching staff speaks highly of Davis, his usage indicates otherwise. 

He has only played a total of 30 defensive snaps the last two games, but has actually played quite well with less on his plate. 

Going into the last year of his rookie deal, the former first-round pick has never truly been able to find sustained success in Detroit.

It might be time to get something in return, while the Lions still can.

Potential trade partners: Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns

Potential return: Sixth-seventh-round draft pick

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. 

Jones has not helped himself in a contract year. 

Having only 14 receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown through five games, the underperforming 30-year-old would essentially be a one-year rental for another team. 

It’s unlikely the Lions would trade Jones just to get rid of him at this point, though.

It would likely have to be for an offer they can’t refuse. 

Rookie Quintez Cephus is not exactly ready to take over a starting role this early in his career. Recall, he was inactive against the Jaguars last week.

There are a few teams who are fighting to stay in the hunt and need receiver help.

Potential trade partners: New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles

Potential return: Fifth-sixth-round draft pick

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Quarterback David Blough

Detroit's second-year quarterback was recently signed to the active roster. 

It was reported that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in potentially signing Blough off of the practice squad.

With the season-ending injury to Dak Prescott, trade talks with Dallas could heat up if backup Andy Dalton struggles the next few weeks. 

Other teams in need of a quarterback could also make Detroit an offer to consider.

Potential trade partners: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars

Potential return: Fourth-sixth-round draft pick

