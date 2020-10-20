SI.com
Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

John Maakaron

This past offseason, general manager Bob Quinn called upon the experience of players he felt would quickly adapt to the culture being established by head coach Matt Patricia. 

Quinn turned to several players from the New England Patriots, including linebacker Jamie Collins, safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton.

Collins and defensive end Trey Flowers earned PFF Team of the Week honors for their stellar performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. 

Flowers' overall PFF grade of 92.0 was his highest single-game grade since Week 8 of 2019 when he earned a PFF grade of 90.2 against the New York Giants. 

Detroit's coaching staff has asked a lot from Flowers during his tenure in Detroit. 

Against Jacksonville, Flowers played in coverage, he set the edge, and he was even used as an outside linebacker. 

Playing at his normal defensive end position, Flowers forced his way into the Jaguars backfield and generated a sack-fumble in the second-quarter. 

collins5
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Collins has had an inconsistent start to his tenure in Detroit. 

Recall, he was ejected in his first game with Detroit against the Bears for making contact with an official. 

After struggling for a couple of weeks, Collins rebounded nicely against the Jaguars. 

He secured seven tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defended. 

Detroit's defense must continue to build upon the solid play of those expected to be the leaders and consistent performers if they are to turn their season around and get into the playoff hunt.

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week to Focus on Getting Better

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Odds the Lions Win Four Consecutive Games

Lions' Week 6 Defensive Grades: Matt Patricia Finally Adjusts Defense

D'Andre Swift Deserves to be Detroit Lions Feature Running Back

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

