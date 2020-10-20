SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Rumor: NFL Team Could Be Interested in Trading for Jarrad Davis

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis has seen his snap counts drastically reduced this season. 

Davis, Detroit's 2017 first-round draft selection, has struggled to produce at a consistent level in head coach Matt Patricia's scheme. 

General manager Bob Quinn decided to decline Davis' fifth-year option prior to the season. 

With a price tag of approximately $10.089 million for his fifth season, the investment would not have made much sense for a player that isn't a three-down linebacker.

In 2019, Davis ranked 94th out of 99 linebackers, as graded by Pro Football Focus. 

Davis recorded 63 tackles in 11 games played last season.

Devin Bush’s season-ending ACL injury leaves a hole in the Pittsburgh Steelers defense that they should be looking to fill. 

davis2
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to a recent report, Davis may draw some interest from the AFC Central powerhouse.

According to The Athletic: 

"The former first-round pick fell out of favor in Detroit as his snaps have dwindled. Like many unemployed or rarely used inside linebackers, Davis is more of a run-blitzing, downhill, sure-tackling linebacker than a coverage linebacker, but he isn’t a liability in coverage either. 

Mike Tomlin loved him coming out of Florida in 2017. The Steelers had him in for a pre-draft visit that year. Tomlin loves to reconnect with players whether through trades or free agency after the fact. Davis is a free agent next year after the Lions declined his fifth-year option. Many believed the Steelers were going to draft him in the first round in 2017. Luckily for them, they didn’t and took T.J. Watt nine picks later."

This past offseason, Detroit came to an agreement with veteran Reggie Ragland, further pointing to signs the team is ready to move forward without Davis.

Ragland has seen his snap count steadily increase in 2020, while Davis and Jahlani Tavai have seen theirs decline. 

More from SI All Lions:

Lions-Jaguars Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week to Focus on Getting Better

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Odds the Lions Win Four Consecutive Games

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
adam7251
adam7251

Depending on what/If Pittsburgh offers, then I think you have to make the trade.

However, this smells....no REEKS like one of those scenario's where he goes to the Steelers and becomes an All-Pro.

I don't think the Steelers would go for it, and I'm pretty sure the money doesn't work out, but packaging a deal that invloves J. Davis to get Bud Dupree would help with our pass rush situation this year. Pittsburgh is in salary cap hell next year, and they won't be able to afford him. Therefore, he is very "tradeable." He would serve as a 1 year rental to help boost the pass rush and then we either sign him, tag him, or he comes off the books.

OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

Absolutely, Trade him for a 4th rounder

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odds the Lions Go 4-0 the Next Month of the Season

Read more on the Detroit Lions' chances of winning their next four games on the schedule.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Lions Players Show Support for Kenny Golladay to Get New Contract

Read more on Kenny Golladay's teammates taking to social media to show support of him getting a new contract from Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

Lions' Week 6 Offensive Grades

Here are the Lions' offensive grades after their Week 6 win in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

MelloFan

D'Andre Swift Deserves to Be Lions' Feature Running Back

Read more on why rookie running back D'Andre Swift deserves to be the Detroit Lions' feature running back.

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

Will Detroit Continue to Use Guard Rotation Remainder of Season?

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions' offense reverted to rotating its guards. Read more on if it will continue as the season progresses.

John Maakaron

Lions' Week 6 Defensive Grades: Matt Patricia Finally Adjusts Defense

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Jacksonville Jaguars

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Matt Patricia Happy Team Took Bye Week To Focus on Getting Better

Read more on Matt Patricia discussing if the Lions can build momentum following the Detroit Lions victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

John Maakaron

Do Lions Have Secret Offensive Weapons?

Read more on whether the Lions have some secret offensive weapons they need to start utilizing more

Daniel Kelly

by

jimmywell

Who's in Lions' Penthouse and Doghouse after Win over Jaguars?

Read more to find out who belongs in the "Penthouse" and who belongs in the "Doghouse" after the Lions' Week 6 victory in Jacksonville

Vito Chirco

by

OnePrideMania57

Trey Flowers and Jamie Collins Earn PFF Team of the Week Honors

Read more about the solid defensive performances from two veteran members of the Detroit Lions roster.

John Maakaron

by

OnePrideMania57