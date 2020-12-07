3 Wide Receivers Lions Can Select with No. 12 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

One of the interesting byproducts of the Detroit Lions winning is monitoring which spot in the draft Detroit sits at.

Following their 34-30 victory Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the Lions now sit with the No. 12 overall pick in next year's draft.

While the team fell a few spots, it is not all that bad, as there are talented wide receivers Detroit can acquire at No. 12.

1.) Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

Chase decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming draft.

As a sophomore, the talented wideout was the leading receiver in touchdowns and receiving yards in the nation.

Chase is widely regarded a talented playmaker who can become a legitimate deep threat if placed in the correct offense.

2.) DeVonta Smith, Alabama

According to Pro Football Network, "DeVonta Smith led a talented quartet of Alabama wide receivers in 2019 in both receiving yards and touchdowns. Although he lacks the speed of a Henry Ruggs or the frame of a Jerry Jeudy, Smith combines great catchability with an elusiveness after the catch to create a playmaking threat. Smith has the skillset to ensure Alabama has two first-round wide receivers for the second straight year."

© Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

Prior to his decision to opt out, Bateman demonstrated solid route-running abilities and the ability to beat defensive backs on contested throws.

"It was a joy to watch Rashod develop into an All-American receiver on the field and a strong, positive advocate for social change off of it. He is one of the best to ever represent Minnesota," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said in a released statement. "My job has always been about educating, teaching and helping our players live their dreams, and our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family."

In 2019, Bateman was second on the Golden Gophers in receiving, with 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. Teammate Tyler Johnson was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

