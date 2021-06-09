New Lions QB Tim Boyle: Aaron Rodgers 'Is Not Unprofessional'

The Detroit Lions signed backup Tim Boyle to a one-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason.

The ex-Packers backup secured a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million in total guarantees.

Former backup Chase Daniel was released following the conclusion of the 2020 season after an unsuccessful stint.

In 2019, Boyle appeared in three games, completing 3 of 4 passing attempts for 15 yards and an 80.2 passer rating.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the midst of a holdout, as he has chosen not to attend the minicamp held by the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and the organization are seemingly headed for a split, but still could find a way to mend their relationship ahead of training camp in July.

@Camren Clouthier, SI All Lions

During his media session with reporters on Wednesday, Boyle expressed he did not sense any unhappiness last season.

"No, there was no unhappiness," Boyle said. "When you're in season, you're game planning. Don't want to touch too much on the Aaron Rodgers situation. I hope both parties can figure that out. I've got nothing but respect for the Packers and Aaron's become one of my best friends. I hope that situation gets gets figured out for both parties. Aaron is not unprofessional to the point where he's going to make guys feel uncomfortable and kind of press the topic of "You guys aren't doing this for me." He's never been like that. He's a great teammate, a great role model and a great leader for that team. It's going to be interesting what happens there, but I hope it works out for both parties."

Sitting behind Rodgers for three seasons with the Packers has taught the 26-year-old quarterback a myriad of lessons.

"Man, there's there's a list of things that I've learned from Aaron. And I think physically, just the way he gets through his progressions and his feet, he's very foot driven and making sure that his timing is as good with receivers and understanding how he sees the game. When you're around someone who's elite like Aaron Rodgers, you always want to pick their brain and ask those questions," Boyle told reporters.

Boyle added, He was awesome to me, making sure that he understood what he was seeing. So I see the game a little bit differently now being around him. Like (quarterbacks coach) Mark Brunell, he's seen so many snaps and been in every situation. He's a wealth of knowledge. So I was fortunate enough to be with him for three years, pick his brain and apply what I've learned from him on the field."

