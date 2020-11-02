SI.com
Matthew Stafford or Lions' Defense: Who Deserves More Blame?

John Maakaron

Following a double-digit loss to the Indianapolis Colts, there is plenty of blame to go around for the Detroit Lions. 

Under head coach Matt Patricia, the team continues to struggle against teams with a winning record. 

Sunday was no different. 

Matthew Stafford struggled in the 41-21 loss, despite completing 24-of-42 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

Against better opponents, Stafford continues to turn the ball over, and the frequency of his interceptions has been on the rise in 2020. 

“I think we didn’t execute well enough. When you look at it, myself included, if I play like that, it’s going to be tough for us to win," Stafford said. “I am sure that there a lot of guys in our locker room looking at themselves in the mirror saying, 'If I play like that, it’s going to be tough for us to win.' If you guys want to put it on somebody, put it on me. I can’t turn the ball over twice, and we’ve got to get the ball in the end zone more."

Philip Rivers and the Colts' offense was able to dominate the time of possession, as Detroit's defense was simply unable to get off the field.

"We talk about what we want to be, how good we want to be, and that starts with consistency," safety and team captain Duron Harmon said. "And at no point were we consistent."

Who do you think is more to blame for the latest loss: Stafford or Detroit's defense?  

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Stafford!

