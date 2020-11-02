SI.com
Report: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss Game against Vikings

John Maakaron

In Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions lost Kenny Golladay, their best offensive weapon, for the majority of the second half.

As a result, Matthew Stafford and the offense struggled to get back into a rhythm, after Philip Rivers torched Detroit's defense in the second quarter.

The Colts were able to leave Ford Field with a 41-21 victory, sending Detroit heading into its Week 9 matchup in Minnesota with a below .500 record of 3-4.

Golladay left the game against the Colts with an injured hip, and did not return. 

According to a report from NFL Network, the Lions' star wideout is expected to be out this week, and will be considered "week-to-week" going forward.

"Given the Injured Reserve rules this year, Kenny Golladay is a candidate to land on IR, which would knock him out three games. But a full determination on how many weeks he's out has not been made," Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday.

Rumor unsubstantiated

A rumor that surfaced over the weekend regarding Golladay's attendance at the Lions' practice facility Saturday has now been officially shot down.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the team had to track down the whereabouts of its best wide receiver, because it did not know where he was. 

“That came to a head on Saturday when I’m told he was not at the facility when he should have been,” La Canfora reported. 

Multiple sources have come forward to indicate that Golladay was in attendance Saturday and that he has been a model teammate all throughout the 2020 season. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Huffmanof4
Huffmanof4

After 40 years of watching the LIONS pull off the same thing years after year, I can see the same ol' pattern begin again this year as with the other 40 plus years. These players seem to be is paycheck players, as long as they get paid, what do they care. The LIONS seem to be the only team that the receivers can't seem to hang onto the ball when Matthew Stafford throws it to them. They need to be docked $1,000 every time they drop a ball, that's just ridiculous. How come they have no problems catching the ball in college but they get to the LIONS they start dropping them, this team has been doing that for rhe past 40 years and the fans are sick and tired of it.

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Is Golladay becoming a prima donna? This is the culture that the Patriots way have created

adam7251
adam7251

UGH......With Golladay out this offense is going to be like watching paint dry.

If I'm Minnesota, then I'm sending a blitz every other play.

  1. The Det O-Line has yet to figure out how to pick up a blitz
  2. Who on this team is going to beat man to man coverage?

