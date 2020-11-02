Report: Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss Game against Vikings

In Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions lost Kenny Golladay, their best offensive weapon, for the majority of the second half.

As a result, Matthew Stafford and the offense struggled to get back into a rhythm, after Philip Rivers torched Detroit's defense in the second quarter.

The Colts were able to leave Ford Field with a 41-21 victory, sending Detroit heading into its Week 9 matchup in Minnesota with a below .500 record of 3-4.

Golladay left the game against the Colts with an injured hip, and did not return.

According to a report from NFL Network, the Lions' star wideout is expected to be out this week, and will be considered "week-to-week" going forward.

"Given the Injured Reserve rules this year, Kenny Golladay is a candidate to land on IR, which would knock him out three games. But a full determination on how many weeks he's out has not been made," Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday.



Rumor unsubstantiated

A rumor that surfaced over the weekend regarding Golladay's attendance at the Lions' practice facility Saturday has now been officially shot down.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the team had to track down the whereabouts of its best wide receiver, because it did not know where he was.

“That came to a head on Saturday when I’m told he was not at the facility when he should have been,” La Canfora reported.

Multiple sources have come forward to indicate that Golladay was in attendance Saturday and that he has been a model teammate all throughout the 2020 season.

