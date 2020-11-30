SI.com
'We Can't Hide Our Past': Trusting in Sheila Ford Hamp Will Take Time

John Maakaron

For those excited that Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp fired Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, I hear you. 

What a relief! 

But, after a weekend of rejoicing that the "Quinntricia" era has ended, let's collectively look to the future, with the hope the organization can find a tandem that can turn around the losing ways.

“We can’t hide our past. That’s for sure. But, I think I’m very dedicated to turning this ship around and really making a difference. And hopefully, we won’t have to look back very much. We’ll just look forward," Ford Hamp said on Saturday during her press conference announcing the dismissal of Patricia and Quinn. 

I wouldn't look back, either. Trust me. 

Now that the dust has settled, the real work begins. 

ford
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Firing Quinn and Patricia was an easy decision. The writing was on the wall that the regime was not going to achieve any of its goals. 

Now, Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood must do their due diligence and find the right general manager and head coach. 

But, be cautiously optimistic with Detroit ownership.

Remember, Ford Hamp and Wood allowed a failed regime to last for 11 months too long, and likely set the team back further by empowering the former regime to select a cornerback with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

During her video conference, there was an acknowledgment that mistakes have been made in the past. 

"Yes, mistakes have been made," Ford Hamp said. "I’ll be the first one to admit when I’m making mistakes, too. I’ll look at that. But, I really would rather look forward and try to really dig into what’s in front of me and make this hopefully a home run for us. But, it’s going to be a lot of work. Rod (Wood) and I are rolling up our sleeves already, and we’re going to get to work immediately.”

These next two hires may be the only opportunities this duo has to gain the trust of a highly skeptical fanbase. 

But, at the moment, don't hold it against me that my trust level is low regarding whether the correct hires will be made. 

The Lions can't hide their past, but they can change the course of their future in the next few months.

No. 1-1
adam7251
adam7251

I'm hoping for a E. Dodds (GM) and R. Saleh (HC) combo. Plus an up and coming creative mind to be the OC (I don't know who that could be?).

To overstate the Obvious, the defense is what needs the most work. However, if you're evaluating the current talent on this team, then most of it resides on the offensive side of the ball. Any immediate success is probably going to come from someone who can get creative with the talent they already have.

M. Stafford (Yes, he's talented)
T. Decker
F. Ragnow
J. Jackson
D. Swift
TJ Hockenson
K. Golladay (If we sign him)

That's a lot to get excited about on the offensive side. Add a few more pieces (Maybe another WR and Guard) and you've really got something. We just need a fresh OC who stops giving the ball to a 35 year old RB.

