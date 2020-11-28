SI.com
Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Fired by Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

After a disappointing coaching tenure, the Detroit Lions have fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

"When we launched the search for our next head coach, I wanted to find a leader that could take us to the next level, and I am confident we have found that in Matt Patricia," Detroit general manager Bob Quinn said back in 2018 when Patricia was hired.

On the surface, Patricia brought with him an impressive resume.

During his time with the New England Patriots, Patricia helped lead the organization to three Super Bowl championships, six AFC championships and 13 AFC East division titles. 

In all 14 of his seasons with the Patriots, New England finished with 10 or more wins, including 11 seasons with 12 or more wins.

But, coaching in Detroit presents a whole new set of challenges. 

His first season was a failed attempt to change the culture of the locker room.

By walking into the room with a "my way-or-the-highway" approach, Patricia alienated talented members of the roster. 

After a disappointing 6-10 2018 season, 2019 saw Detroit finish 3-12-1 largely due to Matthew Stafford missing half of the season. 

The 2020 season has seen Detroit's defense take further steps backward. 

The team was blown out for the fourth time in five weeks on Thanksgiving by a Houston team that was in disarray.

Throughout his tenure, Detroit's defense has failed to make strides in becoming a consistent and productive unit. 

There are several coaching candidates in line to become Detroit's next head coach, including Robert Saleh, San Francisco's defensive coordinator, and Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City's offensive coordinator.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
MelloFan
MelloFan

Agree. Thought they should have taken a QB (Hebert or Tag) in the first round this past draft.

MelloFan
MelloFan

It’s about time this firing occurred. Definitely way overdue. Shelia has made a necessary leadership decision that can lead to positive change. She’s communicating that mediocrity is unacceptable. Now comes the arduous task of finding the right GM and head coach. We know the top candidates. The question is who has the total package (i.e., personality, demeanor, selfless ego, expertise, and common sense to build the team into a perennial winning franchise? Coach Caldwell had these characteristics but time was not on his side considering the demand to the division; and ultimately, a Super Bowl. With this said, Quinn should feel like a fool to have bet on Patricia when he could have help a winning coach get over the competitive hump.

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Hopefully Matt Stafford is next! Thanks Sheila

