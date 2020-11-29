Lions Fans Make Donations to Deshaun Watson's Charity

Supporters of the Detroit Lions rejoiced when it was announced that Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn were fired.

It is quite rare to find a decision made by the Lions organization that so many are in favor of.

Houston aided owner Sheila Ford Hamp's decision to move on by embarrassing Detroit on national television, winning 41-25.

As a thank you, supporters have made numerous donations to the charity of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As of Sunday, $1070 has been donated.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, "Countless Lions fans had given to the Deshaun Watson Foundation -- totaling $1070 as of Sunday morning. Watson’s foundation is dedicated to "education, health, housing and other charitable causes that support families and youth in underserved communities," according to its website."

Many have decided to contribute $13 for Patricia's 13 total wins during his tenure.

To donate and show your appreciation, click here.

