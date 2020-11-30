Should Darrell Bevell Be Detroit Lions' Next Head Coach?

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell has always wanted to become the leader of a National Football League team.

“I’ve been chasing it for a while,” he expressed during a prior video conference. “I think the most important thing for me to do is -- I always say this -- is do the job that I have right now to the best of my abilities and let all that other stuff take care of itself."

Following Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn being relieved of their duties, Bevell was named the Lions' interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season.

Bevell was reportedly informed of the decision on Saturday.

While it may seem that Bevell's days in Detroit are numbered, the players speak very highly of him, and he aided in improving the relationship between Patricia and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

In his first season as the offensive coordinator in 2019, Matthew Stafford had one of the most productive eight-game stretches of his career.

Unfortunately, the same level of success has not been experienced this season.

This season, the Lions have regressed in almost every statistical category offensively.

Stafford's numbers are down across the board, and Detroit was shut out for the first time since 2009 in Week 11 against Carolina.

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

These next five games are likely going to be an opportunity for Bevell to audition for an opening for another team in the league, and he'll also have a chance to win some games to impress Detroit ownership.

Should Detroit's offensive coordinator be given an opportunity to be the next head coach to lead the team in 2021?

Vote and comment below.

