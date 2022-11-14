Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
"We've gotten back in a lot of games, but we haven't been able to finish them out," Campbell said after the team's 31-30 win over the Bears. "We got ourselves back in the game and won it. That, more than anything else, means everything to me, to this team."
As a result of the team's record, the Rams draft pick is now actually higher than the pick the Lions currently possess.
Prior to Week 10, the Lions held pick No. 5 and pick No. 12
They now possess the No. 8 (via the Rams) and No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order
- 1.) Houston Texans
- 2.) Las Vegas Raiders
- 3.) Carolina Panthers
- 4.) Philadelphia Eagles
- 5.) Jacksonville Jaguars
- 6.) Chicago Bears
- 7.) Seattle Seahawks
- 8.) Detroit Lions
- 9.) Houston Texans
- 10.) Pittsburgh Steelers
- 11.) Detroit Lions
- 12.) Atlanta Falcons
- 13.) Arizona Cardinals
- 14.) Green Bay Packers
- 15.) Washington Commanders
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome
- @llamorandier @CBooher_ @camrenclouthier
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.