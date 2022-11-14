Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win

The Detroit Lions have the same record as the Los Angeles Rams.

In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6).

After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.

"We've gotten back in a lot of games, but we haven't been able to finish them out," Campbell said after the team's 31-30 win over the Bears. "We got ourselves back in the game and won it. That, more than anything else, means everything to me, to this team."

As a result of the team's record, the Rams draft pick is now actually higher than the pick the Lions currently possess.

Prior to Week 10, the Lions held pick No. 5 and pick No. 12

They now possess the No. 8 (via the Rams) and No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

1.) Houston Texans

2.) Las Vegas Raiders

3.) Carolina Panthers

4.) Philadelphia Eagles

5.) Jacksonville Jaguars

6.) Chicago Bears

7.) Seattle Seahawks

8.) Detroit Lions

9.) Houston Texans

10.) Pittsburgh Steelers

11.) Detroit Lions

12.) Atlanta Falcons

13.) Arizona Cardinals

14.) Green Bay Packers

15.) Washington Commanders

