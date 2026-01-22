Lions 2026 Offseason Gameplan: Do's and Dont's List

The Detroit Lions are looking to get back into the contender mix for the 2026 season.

After underachieving in 2025 and missing the postseason, the team is looking to return to form and get back to competing at the highest level. One of their biggest offseason questions has already been answered, as they've hired a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing.

While they now have a big addition to their coaching staff, they still have plenty of pressing needs to be addressed throughout the player acquisition phase of free agency.

Here are some do's and don'ts for the Lions as they enter the 2026 offseason.

Do's

Add young EDGE help

The Lions finished tied-for-fourth in sacks in 2025, led by Aidan Hutchinson's career-best 14.5. The fourth-year Michigan product earned a hefty raise after putting forth the best season of his career coming off an injury.

Hutchinson got some help in the form of a breakout season from Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a career-best 11 sacks. However, Muhammad is a free agent, and Hutchinson and Ahmed Hassanein are the only two players currently under contract at the position.

Even if the Lions want to retain Muhammad, they should prioritize bringing in another contributor at the position. Specifically, drafting an EDGE would be beneficial, as it's one of the most valued positions in the game and signing one in free agency could be detrimental to an already stringent cap situation.

Detroit has shown under Holmes that it won't reach for a player based on position in the Draft, but if the opportunity arises then the front office should certainly pounce to add young talent that is ready to contribute at the EDGE position.

Round out secondary depth

The Lions have some injury concerns in the secondary, with Kerby Joseph dealing with a nagging knee injury and Brian Branch coming off a torn Achilles. Additionally, 2024 first-round pick cornerback Terrion Arnold was limited to eight games due to a series of injuries, and Ennis Rakestraw didn't play at all due to a training camp injury.

With these injuries, the Lions need to invest in their secondary to ensure that there is depth available at any moment. Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin were both helpful additions on one-year contracts last season, and the solution could be as simple as re-upping with both players.

However, Branch is entering the final year of his rookie deal, while Arnold and Rakestraw are both heading into year three. Hedging the bets on the future by bringing in another young talent at either position could pay dividends in the future.

Establish center of future

With Frank Ragnow returning considered a longshot, the Lions need to identify who their center of the future is. Tate Ratledge got a healthy dose of reps at the position in the offseason, but it's unclear whether or not they view him as a long term answer for this problem.

Veteran Graham Glasgow played the majority of the season at center, but had an up-and-down season and struggled with injuries near the end of the season. A potential solution was Kingsley Eguakun, but he was poached by the Cleveland Browns off the practice squad during the final week of the season.

As a result, the team needs to evaluate whether Ratledge can be a tangible option for the future. If not, adding a center to the mix is a main priority to stabilize the interior offensive line.

Don'ts

Ignore potential offensive line changes

The Lions have had some issues with injuries amongst their veterans on the offensive and defensive line, and heading into 2026 may have to make some tough decisions. Taylor Decker is mulling his future, and as a result the Lions may have to find a replacement at left tackle.

Ragnow's decision to retire left the Lions without a certain answer at the center position, and there were issues as a result. Detroit can ill afford to ignore the potential for Decker's departure, and needs to invest once again in the offensive line as a result.

Giovanni Manu made his first career start against Cincinnati this year, but spent most of the remainder of the season on injured reserve. This makes it difficult to say that the team has the answer opposite of Penei Sewell, and as a result the team should bring in another competitive option up front.

Sit out free agency

Detroit will begin the 2026 offseason in the red, as they currently have negative cap space. Per OverTheCap, the Lions have -$21,363,059 in effective cap space for the 2026 season. As a result, Holmes and company will have to make some decisions to give them room to add players.

This could be as simple as contract restructures for veterans on big deals or as difficult as making cuts. Regardless, the front office has to have a plan for generating enough room for the team to make additions in free agency.

Holmes has done a nice job of accumulating talent that makes this team one of the best in the league, but there are still holes that need to be addressed. Simply put, the Lions have too many areas of need to ignore by not bringing in veteran additions.

Gamble on health

In Holmes' tenure, the Lions have taken plenty of chances on one-year deals with players who have history of injuries. Players like Emmanuel Moseley and Marcus Davenport fit needs, but have struggled to stay on the field during their respective tenures.

While some of these deals are low-risk from a financial perspective, moves like this can have dire consequences if they are viewed as set in stone solutions to questions at different positions. Davenport played a total of 10 games in two years after being expected to help Hutchinson in the pass-rush packages.

If Holmes is to add players with injury history with bounce-back deals, it would be beneficial for the team to also ensure it has other options available in the event that the injury bug once again bites.

