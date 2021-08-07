Dan Campbell Cuts Epic Promo at Ford Field

Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the definition of a "walking soundbite."

He came out Saturday morning at Ford Field -- likely with caffeine from Starbucks coffee seeping through his veins -- and fired up the fans that were in attendance for the day's training camp practice with an epic message.

"Look, here's my message to you fans. It's this: I want you to envision right now that we're all in the backyard, because Ford Field is in the backyard. And, we've got our firepit in the backyard. And so, we've got our beer, we've got our hot dogs, we've got our wine. The kids have the marshmallows ready to go. Alright, let me tell you something: We're going to bring the firewood, and we're going to light the fire. But, you guys know that at some point, it gets late in the night, man. And, you really want to see the show and see how high you can get this thing to burn. So, you'll douse it with gasoline, and that's what we need you to do," Campbell exclaimed.

He delivered this message not only in front of fans, but also with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance.

Further evidence of the fact that Campbell doesn't care who sees his true personality on display -- a stark contrast from the organization's previous regime, with Matt Patricia as head coach.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER