What They're Saying About Detroit Lions Drafting Aidan Hutchinson

Here is what the national media is saying about the Detroit Lions making Aidan Hutchinson the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Aidan Hutchinson is staying close to home as he begins his NFL journey.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia’s Travon Walker first overall, the Detroit Lions selected the Michigan product with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A graduate of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Hutchinson will be starting his career in nearby Detroit. The selection is one NFL pundits are fond of.

“What a season it was, a magic carpet ride for Michigan,” said ESPN’s Mike Greenberg. “Hutchinson, the runner-up to Bryce Young for the Heisman, set a school single-season sack record with 14, first ever defensive player to be named MVP of the Big Ten Championship Game, play 43 games for the Wolverines.”

The Lions elected to stick with the hometown product, though it was rumored that the team was interested in taking Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux. Staying home, Hutchinson will remain close to his family in a storyline that is exciting for fans.

“America fell in love with his family,” Greenberg said. “Exactly as expected that he was still No. 2 for the Lions. It was run that pick to the Commissioner, and that is exactly what they did. Aidan Hutchinson is the second pick in NFL Draft.”

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said the Lions will benefit from adding the big-time pass rusher. After struggling to get to the quarterback in years past, Hutchinson could be just what the doctor ordered for the team's pass-rushing unit.

“In three separate games in 2021, he had three sacks, and it wasn't just J.O.P. sack. He wasn't jumping on piles,” McFarland said. “This guy was using push pull. He was ripping. He was hands fighting, he was coming back inside. He was spinning. He was reading offensive tackles. He was doing it all, quite honestly. And, you know, he's one of those guys, who because of how people automatically want to go ahead and put him in a spot. He's just a try-hard guy. No, he's not. He's 6-foot-7.”

McFarland also said this would be a good fit for the Lions, as Detroit’s hard-nosed culture and Hutchinson’s ferocious play style will mesh.

“Simply put, this fit with Detroit. Dan Campbell wants to bite elbows and knees and scratch toes, like this guy is all hard-nosed. He's gonna give you maximum effort,” McFarland said. “We talk about the high floor, he has it. But, if you want to talk about, he is the most NFL ready defensive end. The ability to use my hands and knock the offensive tackles' hands down. And, now once I knock them down, can I turn the corner and can I finish? And, when I finished, can I get the football out?”

On NFL Network, analyst Daniel Jeremiah agreed that Hutchinson will have an instant impact on the Detroit pass rush.

“This team was 31st in the league in third-down defense,” Jeremiah said. “They were 30th in sacks. That’s gonna change. He is a polished, professional pass rusher.”

Following the conclusion of the first round, ESPN’s Eric Woodyard offered analysis regarding the Lions' decision to select Hutchinson.

“The Michigan player will stay at home,” wrote Woodyard. “But let’s be real, that isn’t the only reason behind this pick. The Lions are in desperate need of game-changers, especially on the defense and Hutchinson checks all of the boxes. He’ll be ready immediately – and he’s already built a local fan base that should bring folks to Ford Field. This is a smart pick, and it falls in line with what the Lions are trying to accomplish in their rebuilding process.”

Woodyard’s biggest question was whether Hutchinson’s production would carry over to the next level, as he grows into an NFL player.

CBS Sports gave the selection a "B+," stating his high floor makes the pick a safe one for Detroit.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated offered the pick high praise.

As SI wrote,

"Not only is he my top-ranked prospect, but Hutchinson is also the type of prospect Dan Campbell will appreciate due to his relentless energy, leadership and intangibles. In addition, he fills one of the team’s biggest needs as only two teams had fewer sacks than the Lions (30) in 2021. Hutchinson was productive (school-record 14 sacks) and is polished at this stage of his development, but he doesn’t get enough credit for his athleticism. His combine times in the 3-cone (6.73) and 20-yard shuttle (4.15) ranked sixth and fourth, respectively, regardless of position. The son of a former Michigan captain, Hutchinson’s football character, relentless motor combined with his physical traits, polish and production make him one of the safest picks in the draft."

Hutchinson shared his excitement with NFL Network’s Melissa Stark, moments after hugging NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s great, I’m happy I get to go back to Detroit,” Hutchinson said. “Go back to the Motor City. Hopefully, we can win some ball games and get back to winning. I’m fired up. They just made a great decision.”