LB Danny Trevathan Would Be Solid Addition to Lions Defense

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is an unrestricted free agent that could provide a boost to a team in need of playmakers on the defensive side of the football.

Against Detroit in Week 10 of the 2019 season, Trevathan's season ended with a left elbow injury.

In nine games last season, he recorded 70 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

The veteran linebacker started his career with the Denver Broncos.

In his fourth season, Trevathan started in Super Bowl 50 and helped to lead Denver to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

He recorded eight combined tackles and recovered a crucial fumble to help the Broncos finish their season with a Super Bowl victory.

"Physically able to play Football!! Piece of cake. Thank you God. The grind just kicked up 100xs," Trevathan tweeted in late January.

The Detroit Lions have plenty of cap space to secure the services of a veteran linebacker who can make plays.

At this time, all of Detroit's linebackers are signed to play in Detroit through at least the 2020 season.

The team will be counting on Devon Kennard, Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis to continue to develop in Matt Patricia's system.

The unit struggled mightily at times and could benefit from a proven playmaker being brought to Detroit.

The downside is Trevathan is approaching 30 years old this season and has missed plenty of games in the last few seasons.

The only season he remained healthy for Chicago for an entire season was back in 2018.

While that could limit the market for his services, it would be worth it for Detroit to inquire about the possibility of working out a fair contract agreement for both sides.

