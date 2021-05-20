Detroit Lions Named NFC North's 'Biggest Offseason Winner'

The Detroit Lions were recently named the biggest offseason winner of the NFC North division.

The Detroit Lions had a solid offseason to kick off their rebuild.

After hiring a new front office and coaching staff, the organization has now embarked on a journey to change their losing culture.

Compared to the rest of the NFC North, the Lions were recently listed by Bleacher Report as being the team that was the 'biggest winner' of the four teams playing in the division.

NFL writer Maurice Moton explained, "Although Holmes dealt quarterback Matthew Stafford, he acquired Jared Goff and two future first-round picks along with a third-rounder, which the team used to select cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. The Lions can win plenty of games with their new signal-caller who's played in a Super Bowl and put together back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons."

In the draft, Detroit set out to strengthen both sides of the line and came away with a potential 'generational' talent with their first-round selection.

"The premium picks will allow Detroit to pivot at the (quarterback) position if necessary," Moton wrote. "The Lions strengthened both sides of their front lines. As arguably the best tackle in the 2021 draft, Penei Sewell should make an immediate impact. On Day 2, Detroit selected defensive tackles Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill. Neither pick draws a ton of excitement, but this team can beat its opponents in the trenches as a tough competitive squad in 2021."

More From SI All Lions:

Mark Brunell 'Thrilled' to Coach Jared Goff

3 Burning Questions for Detroit Lions

PFF Ranks Jared Goff as Bottom-Tier NFL Quarterback

A Bold Prediction for D'Andre Swift in 2021

Rumor: Matt Campbell Turned Down Massive Contract Offer