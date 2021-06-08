Top Photos: Detroit Lions Minicamp Day 1

The first day of Detroit Lions mandatory minicamp was open to the media, and SI All Lions was present to cover all of the happenings at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was asked how the experience level of the coaching staff has resonated with him early in his tenure.

"I think just from the way we practice -- I can tell you that scheduling and some of the logistics and those things, I’ve gotten help from A-Lynn (Anthony Lynn) and Duce (Staley), and those things are invaluable," he said. "But, also, when you watch some of these -- not some of them, really, all of them -- I love our position coaches and their drills. They have some drills that I think are very realistic to what you’ll see on gameday."

Campbell added, "You’re trying to make it as close as you can, and that helps them prepare for when that time comes. I think that’s one of the things you see. You’ll look over there, and some of Duce’s drills are like, ‘What the?’ But, it’s unbelievable. Everything’s about dropping your pads and having the ball tucked to your ribcage into the bicep and having to drop down low. You’re getting a tennis ball coming back through, you’re back over the bags, here comes one of these big 'ole medicine balls at you and you’ve got to dodge it. So, I just think there’s a lot of these things that as it pertains to the experience of the staff, them understanding how to train these guys for what they may see when game time comes.”

Here are the top photos from Day 1 of Lions minicamp.

Detroit Lions Minicamp Day 1 79 Gallery 79 Images

Photos: Camren Clouthier, SI All Lions

