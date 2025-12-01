Detroit Lions May Change Scheme to Improve Pass Rush

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard understands the defense must now put aside past errors and issues and execute at the highest level down the stretch.

Among the most glaring issues impacting the team has been a defensive line that has not sacked the quarterback enough.

In the last month of the season, the Lions have only recorded a total of four sacks.

“I don’t think we’ve affected the quarterback to play any style these last couple of weeks. I don’t care what kind of style we want to play. And the guys understand that and again, that starts with me," said Sheppard. "I’m not going to just point the finger, ‘You’ve got to win the one-on-one.’ Yeah, no s**t. Yeah, you’ve got to win your one-on-ones in this league.

"But, I also got to find ways to try to maximize what we do have to our disposal and put these guys in optimal position to be able to win, give them tools to win. I told the room, it’s our job to eliminate any gray, any hesitation in play and it’s their job to go out and execute. And that’s coach-to-player, player-to-player on the field."

Aidan Hutchinson expressed confidence the defensive line could remain patient and work to achieve their goals down the stretch.

"I think it's just not flowing right now," said Hutchinson. "I don't know why. It's something that can be a tedious thing sometimes, but sometimes there can be certain games where you feel like who's not going to get a sack, you know? So, I don't know. It's something you got to look at for sure."

The challenge is difficult for Detroit's defensive line, as opposing quarterbacks are trying to get the ball out quickly.

But against the Giants, Jameis Winston had the second-most time in the pocket among all quarterbacks that week.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was able to throw off his back foot and evaded Detroit's pressure all throughout the Thanksgiving Day Classic.

"Obviously we haven’t affected the quarterback at the rate that we were earlier in the year. There are things that we’re going to switch up a little bit by personnel, by schematically. But at the end of the day, you’re starting to get into November, December, players make plays," said Sheppard. "Just like when I stood up here and we were limiting people to 10 points, 16 points, all this and people were talking about us like we’re the ’85 Bears.

"I never said anything about it being some type of guru schematics. It’s the players that are going out and executing and making that happen," Sheppard added. "And it’s no different when we don’t play so good. The players have to take accountability to that, I’ve got to start with me and say, ‘What could I have done differently?’ And if guys are at the point of attack, if you have a one-on-one, you have to win those in this realm where we’re at in this part of the season.”

