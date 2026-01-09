Lions Land Standout EDGE in Latest 2026 ESPN Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions are viewed as a team that will be in the market to add help for its pass rush this offseason.

Aidan Hutchinson had a big season, with a career-best 14.5 sacks in 2025, and the team finished tied-for-fourth in the NFL in total sacks with 49. However, with another predominant pass-rusher to pair with the talented Michigan product they could have one of the league's best units.

As a result, analysts see pass-rushers as a natural fit for the Lions. In ESPN's First Draft's latest mock at the conclusion of the regular season, analyst Mel Kiper Jr. selected Miami's Ahkeem Mesidor 17th overall for the Lions.

“A guy that can play outside, inside. You can move him around. Aidan Hutchinson’s a big-time performer, a big-time performer, but you need more," Kiper said. "You’ve got Jordan Love in that division, and now you have Caleb Williams playing at that elite level. We’ll see what J.J. McCarthy develops into with the Minnesota Vikings, but certainly the Detroit Lions in that division, just overall in the NFL, having the guy with the versatility and the skill-set and the production.”

Mesidor has been a big part of the Hurricanes' run to the national championship game. In the team's win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, he had two sacks. The week prior against Texas A&M, he had 1.5, and has 10.5 total this season.

The lingering concern with Mesidor is his age, as he will be 25 when the draft takes place in late April. Fellow ESPN analyst Field Yates noted that Mesidor's age will be a factor for some teams when it comes time to make the selection.

“I absolutely love the player, I don’t know how based on what you’ve seen in the College Football Playoff," Yates noted. "I think the big question here, it’s gonna matter more to some than others, he’ll be 25 when the draft (happens). Three weeks before the draft, he turns 25."

As Yates noted, the Hurricane will be approaching age-30 when his second contract rolls around, which could give teams pause when it comes to make a significant investment in his future.

However, there's plenty to like his on-field ability, particularly with how well he gets after the passer.

"I understand that not every guy gets to a second contract, but if you’re a first-round pick who's 25, the ideal is you’re drafting a guy, you might extend him on a second contract at 26 as opposed to 30," Yates said. "I love the player, but I think that’s going to factor into how high Mesidor goes. But he has done everything to put the age question aside.”

