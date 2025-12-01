The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Monday afternoon, ahead of their Week 14 Thursday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

Those not spotted at the portion of the indoor practice open to the media included wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Brock Wright, wideout Kalif Raymond and cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Kerby Joseph, who was wearing a brace on his left knee, was participating during individual drills. Earlier in the day, he had made the decision to delete all of his social media accounts.

Tight end Shane Zylstra had his 21-day practice window opened. He had been out of action rehabbing from an ankle injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

Among the primary goals for the defense the remainder of the season is to figure out how to generate more sacks and to impact the quarterback even more.

Lions S Kerby Joseph returned to practice Monday pic.twitter.com/6CR3WrA1s5 — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 1, 2025

Detroit's defensive line has generated pressures, but has struggled to finish plays and to eventually bring down opposing signal-callers.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed to local reporters what the team's defense needs to do to be better at getting home more and not just generating pressures.

“First of all, (Packers QB Jordan) Love did a hell of a job. He’s a heck of a player, man. That ball was coming out fast, and he threw a few of these now off his back foot and it was on point. He’s got that ability. I think, more than anything, you do your best that you can to set up a one-on-one where you can find one. You’re trying to fabricate some of these, most of them come up in third down to where you want to get your guy in a one-on-one, and then it’s up to him to win," said Campbell. "We had a few of these, and we didn’t, we felt good about the person we had, and we just didn’t quite get there in time.

"Got to be a little bit better. And fundamentally, this is a little bit like what I told the defense, we just - man, details and discipline, and really fundamentally, we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get better. It can’t just be you’re going to win off talent or things of that nature," Campbell explained further. "It was really more about pointing out all the things that have nothing to do with talent, which really are the details, the discipline, and the fundamentals. So, we’ve just got to be a little more on point there. We can, everybody’s got to do their job. And that’ll help, that’ll go a long way.”

Practice squad roster news

The team announced offiicially offensive lineman Netane Muti was released from the practice squad and wideout Andrew Armstrong was added.

St. Brown is dealing with an ankle injury and it likely will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Tom Kennedy was recently elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and had a couple of solid kick returns against the Packers.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI