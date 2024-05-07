Packers Media Throws Shade at Lions' Draft Selections
The Detroit Lions' 2024 Draft class has been praised on a national scale.
General manager Brad Holmes' six-player haul received high remarks from pundits across the league, mainly for the decision to double up with two solid cornerbacks. However, his maneuvers on the Draft's third day have come across as puzzling for some.
Mainly, the decision to trade up for Giovanni Manu and Sione Vaki in the fourth round has drawn some questions. Manu played collegiately in Canada, while the Lions are expected to utilize Vaki at running back after he played their sparingly while being predominantly a safety in college.
Among the critics of the class is Peter Bukowski, who hosts 'Locked on Packers' for the Locked On Podcast Network. He chimed in with his thoughts on the latest 'Locked On Lions' podcast.
Though he praised the team's selections of Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, he poked fun at the team's choice to trade up for Manu and Vaki in the Draft.
“They traded future draft capital for a Canadian. I don't know why they did that, I thought that was a very weird move. They drafted Sione Vaki, the safety from Utah. If I’m not mistaken, they announced him as a running back," Bukowski said. "I hope they let him play running back, that would be hilarious.”
The Lions' strategy in the Draft has bucked trends, as they prioritize best player available rather than traditional positional value. This has led to some surprising selections, such as the team selecting Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell in the first round of last year's Draft.
While the Lions' early moves were not as shocking as last year's, their moves late in the event drew ire from the Packers' podcast host.
“This was more in line with what I thought a team would do in the Lions’ position versus what the Lions would actually do," Bukowski said. "Like, what they did last year was bizarre. I didn’t think this was bizarre, the Manu pick was bizarre. Brad Holmes had to sprinkle a little of that in there. But overall, they addressed a key need at corner and they’re better at that spot, in particular, than they were before the Draft.”