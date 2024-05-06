Why Terrion Arnold Could Be 'Steal of the Draft'
The Detroit Lions were pleasantly surprised cornerback Terrion Arnold was still available to be selected at Pick No. 24, as the talented defensive back was projected to be off the board by the time the 20th pick rolled around.
General manager Brad Holmes was aggressive, moving up five spots in order to ensure the former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback would don the Lions uniform.
In a recent listing of NFL rookies that will make an immediate impact in 2024, Arnold's athleticism and man coverage abilities were highlighted.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Arnold could end up being the steal of the draft after falling to No. 24. He will likely win a starting job as an outside corner because of his athleticism and exceptional skills in man-to-man coverage. He also will have plenty of help playing alongside veteran Carlton Davis III and slot cornerback Brian Branch, the Lions’ impressive rookie from last season."
Prior to the draft, Arnold impressed Detroit's front office and coaching staff with his passion for the game and position, indicating he would acclimate quite quickly to the locker room and playing at the next level.
"Arnold lacks size at 6'0," 196 pounds, but his polished skills in coverage and nose for the ball will likely allow him to make an immediate impact," writes Gilberto Manzano. "Don’t be surprised if he quickly gains the respect and trust of his teammates with how impressive he was in team and media interviews during the lead-up to the draft."