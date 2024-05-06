All Lions

Why Terrion Arnold Could Be 'Steal of the Draft'

Terrion Arnold could have instant impact for Lions defense.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold
Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Detroit Lions were pleasantly surprised cornerback Terrion Arnold was still available to be selected at Pick No. 24, as the talented defensive back was projected to be off the board by the time the 20th pick rolled around.

General manager Brad Holmes was aggressive, moving up five spots in order to ensure the former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback would don the Lions uniform.

In a recent listing of NFL rookies that will make an immediate impact in 2024, Arnold's athleticism and man coverage abilities were highlighted.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Arnold could end up being the steal of the draft after falling to No. 24. He will likely win a starting job as an outside corner because of his athleticism and exceptional skills in man-to-man coverage. He also will have plenty of help playing alongside veteran Carlton Davis III and slot cornerback Brian Branch, the Lions’ impressive rookie from last season."

Prior to the draft, Arnold impressed Detroit's front office and coaching staff with his passion for the game and position, indicating he would acclimate quite quickly to the locker room and playing at the next level.

"Arnold lacks size at 6'0," 196 pounds, but his polished skills in coverage and nose for the ball will likely allow him to make an immediate impact," writes Gilberto Manzano. "Don’t be surprised if he quickly gains the respect and trust of his teammates with how impressive he was in team and media interviews during the lead-up to the draft."

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!