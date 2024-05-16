Detroit Lions 2024 Schedule Recap, Analysis, Breakdown
The Detroit Lions are now officially set to embark on their run to the Super Bowl.
Anticipation has grown for the release of Detroit's new schedule, as expectations are through the roof this year.
The Lions' schedule has some favorable aspects, which includes five primetime games, including opening the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.
Dan Campbell's squad also has primetime matchups against the Houston Texans, at home against the Green Bay Packers and an NFC Championship rematch with the 49ers on the road in Week 17.
Detroit will close out the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit's three preseason opponents will be the Giants, the Chiefs and the Steelers. Only the contest against Pittsburgh is at Ford Field.
Unfortunately, the bye week comes at an inopportune time, as Week 5 is far too soon for a break in the action.
Typically teams like a week off around the middle of the season, in order to heal up from any lingering injury issues.
The latest Lone Wolves podcast examines the 2024 Lions schedule, including the easiest and toughest stretches, a silver lining to having a very early bye week and the games to pay very close attention to.
