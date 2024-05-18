Should Detroit Lions Have Tribute Video for Matthew Stafford?
The Detroit Lions are playing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football to start the 2024 season.
Detroit was able to win its first playoff game in decades last season when they defeated their former starting quarterback at Ford Field.
Following the game, Mathew Stafford made headlines for expressing he was happy for the members of the roster when he was asked if he had a message for the fans who supported him for over a decade.
As expected, Lions fans jeered the veteran signal-caller throughout the game.
Despite his efforts playing for the Lions, the organization did not have much playoff success. Recall, Stafford decided that he wanted out of Motown after Matt Patricia was fired.
When the new regime was hired, Stafford was traded to the Rams for two first-round picks and quarterback Jared Goff.
Now that Stafford will return to Ford Field for the first time in a regular-season game, several debates have started regarding how fans and the organization should handle his return.
Some are expecting the franchise to put together a tribute video that will be show at some point during the game. Others express that no video needs to be shown, since Stafford didn't win any playoff games and only made three trips to the postseason, despite having one of the top wideouts in the NFL in Calvin Johnson.
Should the Lions put together a tribute video when the Lions and Rams continue their growing rivalry?
