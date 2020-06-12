AllLions
Podcast: Who Cares about Robert Ayers?

John Maakaron

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss Robert Ayers revealing why his stay in Detroit back in 2018 only lasted 24 hours.

“Let's just say me and the head coach didn't agree,” Ayers said in the Knoxville News Sentinel, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “There were some things he wanted me to do that I didn’t feel comfortable with. We just weren’t on the same page and it didn’t work out. He’s a tremendous coach, a brilliant mind, there’s a lot of things that was great about the Detroit Lions organization, but it was just something that we didn’t agree on. 

“We can leave it at that. I’m not going to get into specifics on what we didn’t agree on.”

Other topics discussed include: 

  • What is the impact of NFL mini-camps being closed?
  • How many running backs and wide receivers should Detroit carry into the regular season?
  • Will wide receiver Quintez Cephus make the roster?
  • Are there any concerns about Jeff Okudah's speed?
  • How should players be feeling about returning to NFL football in the midst of a global pandemic?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

