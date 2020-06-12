The Detroit Lions surprised some NFL pundits by drafting two running backs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Not many will argue with Detroit selecting running back D'Andre Swift based on his college resume.

The selection of Jason Huntley was actually surprising based on the Lions' many needs defensively.

Huntley was selected by Detroit in the fifth round with pick No. 172.

Swift and Huntley will join a trio of running backs who are also trying to find their footing in the National Football League.

As a result of Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson looking to secure their positions on the roster, the competition in training camp among the running backs is shaping up to be must-watch.

Detroit could easily carry all five heading into the season opener, as the offense is still in search of consistency in the rushing attack.

As a result of Detroit's depth at the running back position, fullback Nick Bawden's position on the 2020 roster is in serious jeopardy.

Bawden displayed respectable pass blocking, but his run blocking abilities could preclude him from returning to Detroit for his sophomore campaign. His run blocking grade in 2019 was 41.4, per PFF.

Do you think Detroit should carry five running backs on the 2020 roster?

Vote and comment below.

