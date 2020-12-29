Kenny Golladay or Romeo Okwara: Who Can Lions Afford to Let Go More?

Which player could the Detroit Lions afford to let go of more?

The Detroit Lions are wrapping up another disappointing season this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions will have to make decisions on 18 unrestricted free agents.

Heading into the offseason, Detroit is facing a couple of interesting decisions regarding two of its best players.

If wideout Kenny Golladay does not play this Sunday, the talented 27-year-old will have missed 11 games in 2020.

Not the best audition for a player looking to cash in on a long-term, big-money contract extension.

"I just want to show my loyalty," Golladay expressed in his last media session with Detroit reporters. "They believed in me. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. I'll go somewhere else, and just ball out and play. I'm a loyal person, and of course, I want to be here."

While Detroit could look to place the franchise tag on him, doing so would impede the team's ability to retool a defense that is among the organization's worst based on most statistical measures.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara has been a bright spot for a defense that has simply failed to perform on a weekly basis.

According to The Detroit News, "Okwara has set himself up for a hefty pay raise with a breakout season. Not only does he have a career-high nine sacks, he's been one of the most productive edge rushers at generating pressure this season, affecting the quarterback on nearly 50 other snaps."

Could Detroit afford to lose a solid contributor just entering his prime?

Recall, Detroit drafted Okwara's brother Julian in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The talented duo could anchor Detroit's defense for several seasons to come, if the elder Okwara chooses to remain in Motown.

Who can the Lions afford to move on from more: Golladay or Okwara?

Vote and comment below.

