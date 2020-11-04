SI.com
Should Quinn and Patricia Return if Lions Earn a Spot in Expanded Playoffs?

John Maakaron

NFL officials are remaining hopeful that the regular season will be completed as scheduled. 

According to recent reports, the league's competition committee is mulling over a decision to expand the playoff field to 16 teams, if the global pandemic begins to impact even more games.

According to the USA Today, "It remains unclear how many games would have to be missed before the league would adapt a proposal of expanding the playoffs from 14 to 16 teams instead of adding an 18th regular-season week. It’s also unclear what winning percentage would determine the cut for those eight playoff teams per conference. All of those details remain topics of discussion, a person familiar with the talks said."

Currently, Detroit sits with a record of 3-4, and is in the No. 10 position in the NFC.

With winnable games on the schedule in the next few weeks, Detroit could find itself in playoff contention in the month of December. 

According to new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, the expectation is that the team shows significant improvement and plays "meaningful games" in December.

If Detroit earns a spot in a 16-team playoff, would that be enough to convince supporters the regime should be brought back for a fourth season?

Vote and comment below. 

Vote Here

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

If they make playoffs with 14 teams, then no problem. If they make it with 16 teams they need to win the darn playoff game

adam7251
adam7251

Short of multiple upsets/miracles, then I don't see how you can support bringing back "QuinnTricia."
The reality is after 3 years with this regime we're right back to where we were with Caldwell, which Quinn publically stated wasn't good enough. They'll beat the bad teams but just can't compete with the good ones, and will continuously float between 7-9 to 9-7.

Personally I'm sick and tired of the multiple stubborn decisions this coaching staff continues to make which includes.....

  1. Sticking with Man coverage week to week when you have ZERO pass rush & a depleted secondary, and refusing to go zone until a month into the season.
  2. The decision to change O-Line personel from drive to drive and refusing to allow one unit to gel.
  3. The continuous effort to run on 1st down with AP when everybody in the free world knows what you're doing.
    *side note: do you remember when Det played GB last year and started their 1st two drives with a flee flicker/bomb to K. Golladay, and then another bomb to M. Hall? Both plays were on 1st down....Where the heck is that?

