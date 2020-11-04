Should Quinn and Patricia Return if Lions Earn a Spot in Expanded Playoffs?

NFL officials are remaining hopeful that the regular season will be completed as scheduled.

According to recent reports, the league's competition committee is mulling over a decision to expand the playoff field to 16 teams, if the global pandemic begins to impact even more games.

According to the USA Today, "It remains unclear how many games would have to be missed before the league would adapt a proposal of expanding the playoffs from 14 to 16 teams instead of adding an 18th regular-season week. It’s also unclear what winning percentage would determine the cut for those eight playoff teams per conference. All of those details remain topics of discussion, a person familiar with the talks said."

Currently, Detroit sits with a record of 3-4, and is in the No. 10 position in the NFC.

With winnable games on the schedule in the next few weeks, Detroit could find itself in playoff contention in the month of December.

According to new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp, the expectation is that the team shows significant improvement and plays "meaningful games" in December.

If Detroit earns a spot in a 16-team playoff, would that be enough to convince supporters the regime should be brought back for a fourth season?

Vote and comment below.

