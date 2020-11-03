SI.com
Detroit Lions Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Expires

John Maakaron

The trade deadline has now come and gone and the Detroit Lions did not decide to get involved in any of the wheeling and dealing that takes place at the deadline. 

In recent weeks, several players found themselves the target of trade rumors, including running back Kerryon Johnson, linebacker Jarrad Davis and wide receiver Marvin Jones. 

"They can do what they have to do. Right now, I’m a Lion and I’m in a Lions jersey and I’m playing for the Lions. If I’m out there, I’m practicing, that’s what I’m doing now, I’m putting on the No. 11 jersey with the Lions until further notice," Jones said Sunday following the Colts game. "So there’s nothing for me to worry about or even ask. What they do, that’s what they do, so that’s just what it is."

Jones was also asked whether or not he needed clarification about his future from general manager Bob Quinn or head coach Matt Patricia. 

"I don’t need clarification. I’ve been in here long enough. Running good, feel good, so whatever it is, that’s what it is," he said. 

quinn5
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Last week, Quinn made the decision to trade a conditional sixth-round draft pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for veteran defensive end Everson Griffen. 

Beyond adding a veteran to aid the defensive line, Detroit decided as an organization not to add or remove any players from the roster. 

An additional variable that has now come into play is the potential of an expansion of the NFL playoff field as a result of the global pandemic. 

Thus, more teams may have halted their wheeling and dealing due to a belief of being in playoff contention. 

The Detroit Lions (3-4) take on the Minnesota Vikings (2-5) this Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Comments (7)
No. 1-4
Ermigod
Ermigod

8-8? Pretty optomistic there...

OnePrideMania57
OnePrideMania57

Just have to hope they play better these next couple of weeks. Feels like a 7-9 or 8-8 season

SpartanSports
SpartanSports

Well done Sheila! Let's not mortgage the future to maximize this last year of Stafford. Let the new GM and HC decide the fate of this roster.

ATK49
ATK49

Typical! Lions needed to make more moves besides an aging veteran. 8-8 here we come

