Should the Lions Pursue QB Philip Rivers?

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Los Angeles Chargers have decided to move on from quarterback Philip Rivers.

Rivers has been with the Chargers organization since 2004. When the new league year begins in March, Rivers' contract will expire.

As a result of his 16 seasons playing in San Diego, he now holds many of the organizations passing records.

But in the past few seasons, Rivers play has declined steadily.

In 2019, he threw 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

While Rivers may still have hopes of joining another organization as a starter, he may find the market for his services as a starter to be quite slim.

He may just have to settle signing with another franchise to be a backup.

Could Detroit be that franchise?

Matthew Stafford is coming off of two back injuries, and the organization may covet an affordable veteran quarterback.

Do you think Detroit should reach out and inquire about signing Philip Rivers?

Let us know what you think by voting and leaving a comment below.

Vote Here

Related

Richard Sherman Didn't Like Lions' Culture, Rejected Contract Offer

Draft Profile: Josh Uche

Watch: WR Kenny Golladay Pro Bowl Highlights

Late-Round Sleeper Who Can Bolster Lions' Defensive Line