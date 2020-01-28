Draft Profile: Josh Uche

Meet "Mr. Versatility," former University of Michigan linebacker Josh Uche.

The 2020 NFL Draft prospect impressed during the week of practices at the Senior Bowl, even earning the label of one of the most "underrated" prospects at the annual college All-Star game from an anonymous scout polled by ESPN.

According to the scout, “He (Uche) won me over during Wednesday’s practice. He doesn’t have the typical edge-rusher build but likely projects as an outside 'backer who can sustain pass-rushing downs in certain situations."

The talent evaluator added, “Loved how explosive his lower-body movement showed up in individuals. Great bend. They’ll call him a tweener in every draft profile you read, but he’s so versatile that every NFL team could find a role for a guy like this."

The unnamed scout above wasn't the only one to fall in love with Uche over his performance down in Mobile, Ala.

Pro Football Focus College was so impressed with his play that it gave him the highest grade of any player at this year's Senior Bowl.

According to PFF, the 21-year-old produced 11 pass-rush snaps and five QB pressures for the South squad in the bowl game.

During the two-time All-Big Ten honoree's four years at Michigan, he proved to be productive in stopping the run and when deployed as a pass rusher.

And he did so while spending most of his time playing the “SAM” linebacker position, which had him focus most of his attention on getting to the quarterback.

And boy did he wreak havoc on opposing passers, whether he was lined up in the up or down position -- which goes back to the high degree of versatility that he possesses.

He finished his U-M career with 16.5 total sacks, including a team-leading 8.5 during his senior campaign this past year. He also recorded a team-high seven sacks during his junior season.

For his efforts in '19 -- which also included 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery -- he was named to PFF College's All-Big Ten defensive team.

He's a prospect whose stock is on the rise perhaps more than anybody right now.

Once considered likely a third-rounder at best, there's been a growing sentiment lately that he now could be taken as early as the second round.

And maybe, just maybe -- as Josh Edwards pens for CBS Sports -- he could be selected on the first night of the NFL Draft April 23 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Regardless of where he's taken, though, he will be one of the most exciting players drafted out of Michigan in 2020.

And remember, versatility is the name to his game.

