Late Round Sleeper Who Can Bolster Lions Defensive Line

At this stage in the pre-draft process, the big-name players who are projected to be selected high in the 2020 NFL Draft are well known.

But what about some sleepers in the later rounds?

There are plenty of day three prospects who could still help the Detroit Lions.

Today, I'm going to break down one potential fit for Matt Patricia's defense.



EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

HT: 6'3" | WT: 247 pounds | 33 1/8 inch arms



The redshirt senior defensive end was quite productive during his time at Charlotte. He had 14 sacks last season to go along with 75 total tackles in 2019.

He uses a great burst and bend to get around tackles on his way to the quarterback. Being from a smaller school, Highsmith hasn't had nearly as much hype as some others from a Power Five conference. That's not to say he can't be a late riser -- especially if he performs well at the NFL Combine or his Pro Day.

As of now, most mock drafts have him as a fifth or sixth-round selection, which would be a great value selection to aid in upgrading the Lions defense.

In terms of scheme fit, Highsmith was more of a defensive end while in college, but would likely convert to the stand-up JACK backer role in Detroit.

Despite having his hand in the dirt more often than not, he still has plenty of experience standing up and rushing the passer. Highsmith was even athletic enough to drop into zone coverage on occasion as well.

While at the East-West Shrine Game weigh-ins, Highsmith measured at 6'3 and 247-pounds. That's not the ideal size for a down defensive end. For an edge linebacker, that size is right where the Lions want Highsmith to be.

Considering how important arm length is to general manager Bob Quinn, Highsmith also checks that box with 33 1/8 inch arms.

If there is one downside to Highsmith's fit with the Lions, it would likely be his play against the run.

Patricia is infatuated with using power and holding up at the point of attack, whereas Highsmith relies more on speed and shooting into the backfield.

Functional strength against NFL-caliber talent will be a big question mark. Even though that aspect of Highsmith's game could still be improved upon, he still has a hot motor in pursuit. Important to note, no prospect is going to be perfect -- especially at this point in the draft.

According to Charlie Campbell, the Lions were one of the teams to meet with Highsmith at the East-West Shrine Bowl. It's pretty common for teams to meet with just about every player at the college "All-Star" games, but not every interview gets reported. It would make sense the Lions are interested though.

Joe Marino of the Draft Network had this to say about Highsmith:

"Has enough snap anticipation ability and quickness releasing out of his stance to threaten the outside edge track and attack gaps. While he likes to dip and rip the outside edge track, he has showcased a decent inside move that is set up with good hand swipes and an effective spin move to get home as a pass rusher. Hands are generally active as he battles to disengage. Hands are sudden, well-timed and well-placed. Plays with terrific effort and competes throughout the rep. Has good play recognition skills and rarely takes himself out of his fit/rush lane. Experienced working for a stand-up role where he will likely project at the next level."

(Above Photo: Courtesy of UNC-Charlotte Athletics)

