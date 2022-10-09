Amos Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Play vs. Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers Adrian Amos has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and presumably will be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game in London against the New York Giants.
Amos has been an ironman for the Packers. Assuming he’s in the lineup, this will be Amos’ 72nd consecutive start. That’s the second-longest streak among NFL safeties, behind only Tennessee’s Kevin Byard (92). Not only has Amos started every game in his three-plus seasons with the Packers, he’s played an incredible number of snaps.
Amos missed the final 44 snaps after he suffered a concussion against the Patriots last week. He had missed only 54 snaps prior to that.
His presence will be an important part in Green Bay’s quest to stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who leads the NFL in rushing yards and 15-yard runs. Amos is a physical defender and one of the top tacklers in the NFL at the position.
Amos’ status was evident when the team did not elevate fellow safety Micah Abernathy from the practice squad on Saturday.
With the return of Amos and cornerback Jaire Alexander, the Packers will have their No. 1 secondary intact.
Last season, Amos started all 17 games and led the defense with 1,048 snaps. He finished third on the team with 94 tackles and added eight passes defensed. Of 64 safeties with at least 50 percent playing time, Amos ranked sixth with a missed-tackle rate of 6.1 percent (six misses), according to PFF.
This season, he’s got 13 tackles, including two for losses, and one pass defensed.
Packers-Giants Related Stories
Packers vs. Giants: Three reasons to worry
Tickets for London game: Get them here
New linebacker Eric Wilson returns to London
Sometimes, no news is actually news
Cobb finds third-down fountain of youth
Finally, two winning teams in London
Packers arrive in London, ready for Giants
Packers vs. Giants: Final injury reports
Giants’ D-coordinator Martindale compares Rodgers to python
Several Giants starters out for Sunday
Just about everyone is excited to go to London
Saquon Barkley vs. the Packers’ historically bad run defense
Adam Stenavich on plan at right tackle
Packers hand out Davante Adams’ No. 17
Rashan Gary solidifies stardom
Dan Orlovsky’s take on Packers’ offense
Packers sign veteran linebacker