Highlights: Packers Beat Dolphins 26-20

The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20, a third consecutive victory that has it on the heels of the Washington Commanders for the final playoff spot.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers won their third consecutive game, 26-20 over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It wasn’t pretty, certainly,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think a lot of times, when you kick a bunch of field goals, that’s usually just enough to get you beat. We’ve got to be better in the red zone, obviously, got to give these guys better calls, but I can’t say enough about our defense.

“Obviously, the first half was not up to our standard but, in the second half, made a few adjustments and our guys really went out there and executed. Anytime you have four takeaways in a game, you should win that game. That’s a really good football team – the Dolphins. They’ve got a lot of explosive playmakers like we knew and they do a great job, but I’m just super-proud of our guys’ efforts today and their ability to go out there and find a way to win.”

The Dolphins led 20-10 late in the first half but Jarran Reed’s forced fumble and recovery wound up being a big moment. Green Bay turned that into a field goal to make it a seven-point game at halftime, tied the game on the opening drive of the third quarter, then won behind interceptions on Miami’s final three possessions.

The Dolphins ran 20 fewer plays than the Packers but outgained them 376-301. Receivers Jaylen Waddle (five catches, 143 yards, one touchdown) and Tyreek Hill (four receptions, 103 yards) had more yards than Green Bay had in total through the air. But the Packers forced four turnovers – the Reed fumble and fourth-quarter interceptions by De’Vondre Campbell, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas.

“We definitely left some points out there, had some chances,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Had Christian on fourth down; just missed him. We had the first drive of the game, obviously down inside the 10 [following Keisean Nixon’s 93-yard kickoff return], needed to get seven there to start off the game the right way. But, overall, when we had to have drives in the second half, we made it happen.”

With three consecutive victories, Green Bay is 7-8 and a half-game behind the Washington Commanders (7-7-1) for the final spot in the NFC playoffs.

