Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (12-3) will face the Chicago Bears (8-7) on Sunday at Soldier Field. With a victory, Green Bay will earn the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Follow along all day for updates.

Inactives

New defensive tackle Damon Harrison is active, as expected. The former All-Pro was claimed off waivers on Thursday from Seattle, where he had played in six games.

“It’s a good move. It’s exciting. I think our defensive line is playing at a really high level right now,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said this week. “Everything’s clicking for us right now and we get an addition like this, a guy that’s seen a lot of football that’s going to be able to talk to us and actually be on the field with us and contribute and a guy that we can learn more stuff from, it’s good.”

Quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, rookie guard Simon Stepaniak, tight end Jace Sternberger and Kingsley Keke are inactive. Keke was ruled out on Friday with a concussion. Sternberger, who was not given an injury designation on Friday, will miss a fourth consecutive game following a concussion sustained early in the Week 13 game vs. Philadelphia.

For Chicago, cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Buster Skrine, who were ruled out on Friday, and safety Deon Bush are among the inactives.

How To Watch

The game, which will start at 3:25 p.m., will be aired by Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines) on the call. Click here for the coverage map. DirecTV subscribers can watch the game on Channel 713.

Full-House Backfield

It will be fascinating to see how coach Matt LaFleur divvies up the snaps at running back.

Aaron Jones is set to join the legendary Jim Brown as the only running backs in NFL history with 3,000-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns and average 5.0-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons.

Rookie AJ Dillon rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns while getting his first heavy workload. That’s more than Jamaal Williams has had in any of 59 career games.

Williams, however, could be an X-factor against the Bears and going forward because of his all-around game in helping the team navigate around David Bakhtiari’s injury.

“I like to look at it as a very positive problem,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “There are a lot of guys that are playing at a high level now. The idea is get more plays. That’s kind of the only way you can help it. Get more first downs. Continually move the chains. Because there are a lot of guys that want the ball. It’s also good from a competition standpoint. When you get your opportunity, you’ve got to come through because there are a lot of different people that are doing a nice job. It’s a positive problem.”

