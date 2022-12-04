Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers (4-8) are battling the Chicago Bears (3-9) on Sunday at Soldier Field. Follow along all day for updates.

Pregame Notes

- Zach Tom appears to be the starting left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari (appendectomy), with the rest of the line the status quo of Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Yosh Nijman at right tackle.

- It might be an adventure for the kickers. Kicking to what will be the right side of your TV screen, Mason Crosby was short on back-to-back kicks of 49 yards. Moving up to 45 yards, he split the uprights with plenty to spare.

- De’Vondre Campbell is active for the Packers. Romeo Doubs is not. Chicago’s secondary will be digging deep into the depth chart.

- Aaron Rodgers’ domination over the Bears is legendary. Bears quarterback Justin Fields is on a legendary run, too. In the Super Bowl era, Fields will try to become the first quarterback with a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games and the first quarterback with 75-plus rushing yards in four consecutive games.

How to Watch: Packers vs. Bears

Time and date: Noon, Sunday.

Location: Soldier Field in Chicago.

Records: Packers, 4-8; Bears, 3-9.

TV: Fox, with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (commentary) and Kristina Pink (sideline) on the call.

Check out the viewing map at 506 Sports for the full Sunday schedule.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial).

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates), Sports USA Radio (Josh Appel and Doug Plank) and Sirius (Channel 159 or 387 and on the SXM app).

Weather: At about an hour before kickoff, it’s 32 degrees, with 13 mph winds and a wind chill of 22.

Packers 5.5-Point Favorites

The Packers are 5.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook. With injured ribs, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ over/under is 226.5 passing yards. Rodgers will be trying to continue his assault on the Bears’ record book. Red-hot Christian Watson’s over/under is 45.5 receiving yards.

With an injured left shoulder, Justin Fields’ over/under for rushing yards is 66.5.

At PointsBet, the Packers are only 4-point favorites. The Packers are 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook, with 61 percent of the money and 57 percent of the bets on Green Bay.

