Packers-Bears Inactives: Doubs Out; Campbell Returns

CHICAGO – All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell will make his return to the lineup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Romeo Doubs’ return will have to wait a couple weeks.

Campbell suffered a knee injury at Buffalo on Oct. 30 and missed the last four games. He’s third on the team in tackles (64) and tackles for losses (six).

Campbell had a massive season last year in which he finished seventh in the league with 145 tackles. He added six tackles for losses, six quarterback hits, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. Campbell was the only linebacker in the league with 100-plus tackles and at least two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He hasn’t been nearly as impactful this season until a monster game at Washington in which he had a pick-six and three tackles for losses. He was hurt the following week against Buffalo.

Campbell’s return will be key in stopping the running of Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who leads the NFL in yards per carry and has a pair of touchdown runs of 60-plus yards.

“Anytime you got a running quarterback, that’s an extra ball-carrier,” Campbell said before last week’s game against Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “It’s a little bit different but we know what to expect.”

Doubs, the impressive rookie receiver, will miss a fourth consecutive game with the ankle injury sustained on the opening snap at Detroit. He returned to practice on Wednesday and called his status “highly questionable.”

With the bye next week, Doubs will look to return for the Monday night home game against the Rams.

“Just one day at a time,” he said. ‘That’s all you can do. You can’t let the emotions get the best out of you. I’ve just got to figure out small goals to get better.”

He “definitely” saw a silver lining in the injury. “You get mental reps on the football field. You are able to understand the game more as you continue to take those reps.”

Green Bay’s other inactives are led by left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had an appendectomy on Friday, former starting safety Darnell Savage, who suffered an injured foot on his only snap last week, and Doubs. Also out: cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), linebacker Krys Barnes (hand) and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attack a secondary that has been destroyed by injuries. Four-fifths of the starting defensive backs are out, with former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson placed on injured reserve this week and rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon and third-year corner Kindle Vildor on the inactives list.

Only top cornerback Jaylon Johnson remains from the starting quintet.

Also inactive for Chicago is former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle.

