Packers at Commanders Inactives: Bakhtiari Is Out

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.

Bakhtiari started the last four games and participated in all six practices over the last two weeks. On Friday’s injury report, he was not given an injury designation, signaling that he was set to run his starts streak to five. Instead, on Saturday, he was added to report as questionable.

He went through a pregame workout but won’t play. Would it throw a wrench into the team’s plans to roll out a new offensive line? No. Rookie Zach Tom will start in Bakhtiari’s place at left tackle and Yosh Nijman, as had been the plan all week, will make his first start at right tackle since college.

Green Bay’s other inactives are receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, defensive lineman Jonathan Ford and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta.

Receiver Sammy Watkins, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, will play. Three rookies - offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Rasheed Walker and receiver Samori Toure - are active. Of that trio, only Rhyan (Week 1) had been active for a game this season. La'Darius Hamilton, who was elevated from the practice squad, got the call ahead of Garvin, a top backup last year and to start this year.

The Commanders’ inactives include rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, who has a team-high four touchdown receptions.

The day-to-day state of Bakhtiari’s knee has been the elephant in the room. Why hadn’t the Packers given Nijman, who had started or played extensively at left tackle in four of the six games, a shot to start at right tackle? Because of the ever-present uncertainty over Bakhtiari’s knee. Will Bakhtiari be able to play on any given Sunday? And even if he does, will he be able to get through the entire game?

“With Matt [LaFleur], I honestly feel terrible for him because he doesn’t really know what to say,” Bakhtiari said last week. “He’s asked me, and every other day, I’m like, ‘Look …’ My goal when I was coming back was win Sundays. The goal was to play Sunday. After that, it was trying to be back as much as I can at practice because, obviously, you practice more, you knock off more rust, iron things out, and you’re probably going to fair better in the game. You can’t do too much in practice during the week where it inhibits me in the game.

“So now that we’ve found that good balance, now it’s where I’m at. When my health is in a good point and it’s in alignment with the ability to practice and also keeping the game in mind, that’s what you’ve seen. … A lot of that was just about the progression of where I was and part of it was finding out what my new routine is, what is it going to be? Right now, enjoyed being able to practice this week. Happy I was able to do that for myself and for the team. But, who knows, after I play the game, maybe next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be but I’m very pleased with it and very, very excited about it.”

Among all left tackles with at least 120 pass-protecting snaps, Bakhtiari ranks third in Pro Football Focus’ pass-blocking efficiency with zero sacks and four pressures allowed.

“He has his process, and the biggest thing for him, and I’m sure he could tell you more about it, is just him finding that groove,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “‘How much can I practice and feel my best on Sunday. And after I play, what’s my knee going to be like and how can I practice the next week?’ So, I think he’s found his groove there and is in a good place with that. I definitely think as we keep going, we should see more and more positive things from him.”

Stenavich spoke on Thursday, when there seemingly was no doubt about Bakhtiari’s availability. But the turn of events at the end of the week shows there might always be at least some sliver of doubt.

“I think the biggest thing is there’s going to be a new normal,” Bakhtiari said this week. “And I think just like anything in my career, as I’ve grown, there’s been new challenges and things I’ve had to overcome. Obviously, this is a major injury and there’s been a lot of ups and downs with that. So, it’s just something I’m going to have to mitigate and constantly monitor. It’s not ideal. Like I’ve said, three surgeries in 22 months, coming out of camp not really getting to do camp and all of that stuff, I think I’ll be able to really say that it’s a thing of the past once I can have an offseason to train, grow, recover. Right now, it’s a work in progress. But come gamedays, no excuses.”

