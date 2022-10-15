Bakhtiari ‘Very, Very Excited’ About Comeback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did something new on Friday.

He answered a question about the upcoming game. Not the health of his knee. Not the state of his comeback. Not what it meant to practice all three days this week.

He answered those questions, too, on Friday. But he did enjoy answering a question about Sunday’s matchup against New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson. Lawson is second in the NFL in quarterback hits after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles sustained during the joint practices in Green Bay. Speaking to reporters in New York, Lawson said he had a “warrior’s respect” for Bakhtiari.

The feeling is mutual.

“I remember his Achilles and I remember watching him when we played Cincinnati [in 2017] and I was out because of a hamstring,” Bakhtiari said. “Good speed to power. Definitely has some juice to him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I remember talking to Taylor Lewan when he had me on his podcast and I said he’s a guy that isn’t getting talked about much but he’s disruptive.

“I’m excited to see that he’s back out playing consistent after a big injury – something I can relate to. Nothing but happy and excited for him and looking forward to battling him on a professional and competitive level but also just an appreciation from across the line of scrimmage as a human being.”

In 2020, Bakhtiari was named a first-team All-Pro for the third time. On Dec. 31, his season – and his career – took the harshest of right turns when he suffered a torn ACL at practice. Three surgeries and who knows how many disappointments later, Bakhtiari is getting ready to start his fourth consecutive game and trending toward becoming the player he wants to be.

“That’s the standard, that’s the goal and that’s all I’m pushing to,” Bakhtiari said. “The tough part is how fluid this whole process is. I’d like to be in a position – and in a game where you like to be consistent – this is very much, ‘Where is it at today? OK, we have to address and accept where it is today.’ You can’t force it because the last thing we want to do is force it and it puts us down a road where I’ve been before and it doesn’t end really well.”

Last month, coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari wouldn’t take part in all three practices of the week even when fully health. And yet, there was Bakhtiari on Friday practicing for a third consecutive day. Sure, Wednesday’s practice was conducted at jog-through tempo and he was listed as limited participation all three days, but it was another milepost in a comeback that at times seemed destined to never get off the ground.

“With Matt, I honestly feel terrible for him because he doesn’t really know what to say,” Bakhtiari said. “He’s asked me, and every other day I’m like, ‘Look …’ My goal when I was coming back was win Sundays. The goal was to play Sunday. After that, it was trying to be back as much as I can at practice because, obviously, you practice more, you knock off more rust, iron things out, and you’re probably going to fair better in the game. You can’t do too much in practice during the week where it inhibits me in the game.”

Thus, the Packers and Bakhtiari have remained incredibly cautious. That stands to reason. Before the injury, he was arguably the best left tackle in the NFL. Bakhtiari on limited practice reps is better than no Bakhtiari at all. Bakhtiari building toward the playoffs is more important than having Bakhtiari taking every rep during the practice week and in the games.

There’s been some experimentation to find the right balance, and the process remains “fluid,” as LaFleur likes to say. But, after months of hard work and pain and frustration and questioning, Bakhtiari is feeling better and playing better by the week.

“When my health is in a good point and it’s in alignment with the ability to practice and also keeping the game in mind, that’s what you’ve seen this week. There’s no secret. Everybody knows I’m going to play. Before, seeing y’all, ‘Is he going to play off one practice this week? He didn’t practice so he’s not playing.’ A lot of that was just about the progression of where I was and part of it was finding out what my new routine is, what is it going to be?

“Right now, enjoyed being able to practice this week. Happy I was able to do that for myself and for the team. But, who knows, after I play the game, maybe next week I’ll only be able to practice once. I don’t know what it’s going to be but I’m very pleased with it and very, very excited about it.”

More Green Bay Packers News

Tickets: Get your tickets here for Sunday’s game

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas excited about defensive changes

Packers-Jets final injury report: Rashan Gary questionable

Packers concerned about Rashan Gary’s toe

Rich Bisaccia sticking with Amari Rodgers on returns

Joe Barry promises more aggressive play from secondary

Aaron Rodgers practices with injured thumb (with video)

The most horrific Packers defensive stat you’ll ever see

Video preview of Packers vs. Jets

Champagne problems: Mike LaFleur vs. Robert Saleh, Mike LaFleur

Deep thoughts on the Packers’ troubled passing game

It’s time to start dictating the action, rather than other way around

How to watch, stream and bet Packers vs. Jets