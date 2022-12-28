Rodgers Misses Wednesday Practice With Knee Injury

Aaron Rodgers was sacked late in the first half against Miami but played every snap in the 26-20 victory on Christmas.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a knee injury sustained during the first half of the Christmas Day victory over the Miami Dolphins.

With the season on the line, the four-time MVP is expected to be in the starting lineup for Sunday’s must-win game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers was injured with about 4 minutes to go in the first half, when he dodged a sack by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins but was taken down by safety Eric Rowe. Rodgers immediately grabbed his left knee before slowly getting up and going back to the huddle. He played the rest of the game, seemingly with his typical movement skills.

Assuming Rodgers plays, he might be protected by his No. 1 offensive line. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed the last three games following an emergency appendectomy, returned to practice. It was his first practice since Thursday, Dec. 1. Right tackle Yosh Nijman, who dropped out of the Miami game after 18 snaps due to a shoulder injury, practiced, as well.

The only players who didn’t practice were receiver Christian Watson and cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon. Watson took part in some of the pre-practice stretch before the team went outside for practice.

The Packers will need them all to beat the Vikings, who are 12-3 the NFC North champions with their five-game lead in the division.

No quarterback has thrown more touchdowns against the Vikings than Rodgers, with his career mark of 56 vs. seven interceptions. He is 16-11-1, including playoffs, as the starter.

This story will be updated following Rodgers' media session after Wednesday's practice.

