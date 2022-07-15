12 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Tight Ends Preview

The Green Bay Packers will be counting on their tight ends to help offset the loss of Davante Adams. Here is the depth chart, rising star, big question and much more.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How will the Green Bay Packers replace Davante Adams’ production? A healthy Robert Tonyan would help. With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the tight ends.

Packers Tight Ends Depth Chart

Robert Tonyan couldn’t capitalize on his 2020 bounce-back season due to a torn ACL suffered at midseason in 2021. So, his production plummeted from 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns to 18 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. The last two seasons, he has 70 receptions and one drop. Other than Randall Cobb, no player on the roster has caught more touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers than Tonyan (15).

Marcedes Lewis is a heart-and-soul type of player, valued for his grit and leadership. The oldest tight end in the NFL, he remains a premier blocker. He can still catch, too. He caught 23-of-28 targets for 214 yards last season to help fill the void created by Tonyan’s injury. His fumble completely drained the Packers of their early mojo in the NFC Championship Game. During OTAs, he said, “If you care, you’re going to have nightmares. That’s exactly what happened. Watching as the playoffs went on, it’s like, ‘Damn, that’s a play I wish I had back.’”

Tyler Davis took Tonyan’s role during the offseason and showed some potential. A sixth-round pick in 2020, the Packers grabbed him off the Colts’ practice squad in late September. He played in 14 games – 88 of his 121 snaps came during the final four games – and caught four passes for 35 yards. Davis started his college career as a quarterback, just like Tonyan. “I’ve got tons of clips of Bobby on my iPad that I watch every day,” he said in May.

Josiah Deguara is a tight end in name only. A third-round pick in 2020, his value is to play here, there and everywhere. Coming back from a torn ACL that ruined his rookie season, he played 367 snaps last season. According to PFF, he played 162 snaps as a traditional tight end, 108 as a slot receiver, 53 as a wide receiver and 44 at fullback. He caught 25-of-33 passes (75.8 percent) for 245 yards (9.8 average) and two touchdowns. The highlight of his season was a 62-yard, catch-and-run touchdown at Detroit.

Dominique Dafney was limited to 10 games last season. He caught two passes for 34 yards, highlighted by a 26-yarder in the finale at Detroit. Like Deguara, he plays what former tight ends coach Justin Outten called the “universal” role. The former nightclub bouncer blocked well but was targeted only four times in the passing game.

Alize Mack was a seventh-round pick by the Saints in 2019 but still has not played in an NFL game. At Notre Dame, Mack was suspended for the 2016 season for academic reasons. Then-coach Brian Kelly’s advice? “‘It’s either going to be the best thing that happens to you or the worst,’” Mack recalled. For Mack, it was the best thing. He caught 19 passes for 166 yards in 2017 and 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns – all career highs – in 2018.

Eli Wolf started his collegiate career as a walk-on at Tennessee before finishing at Georgia in 2019, when he caught 13 passes for 194 yards and one touchdown. Wolf spent all of 2020 on the Ravens’ practice squad and the second half of the 2021 season on the Colts’ practice squad. The Packers added him in May. He is the second member of his family to get a shot with the Packers; older brother Ethan also a tight end, spent part of the 2018 season on the practice squad.