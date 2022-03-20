Best Available Receivers to Replace Davante Adams

While the Packers certainly will draft at least one receiver, signing a veteran would help the Packers transition beyond All-Pro Davante Adams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers need to add a veteran receiver in free agency.

The problem is, it’s relatively slim pickings compared to the top-heavy nature of the group from the start of the week.

Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Michael Gallup stayed with the Buccaneers, Chargers and Cowboys, respectively. Williams is getting $20 million per season and Godwin isn’t far off that number.

Allen Robinson, a veteran power player who starred with the Chicago Bears the past four seasons, joined the high-powered Los Angeles Rams this week. D.J. Chark, an explosive and ascending player who was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, signed with the Detroit Lions.

Christian Kirk signed an enormous contract with the Jaguars, and JuJu Smith-Schuster signed an incentive-laded contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both players are predominantly slots, where the Packers already have veteran Randall Cobb and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Veteran Jamison Crowder is available but he’s also a slot-only receiver.

So, who’s left?

Odell Beckham, who is coming off a torn ACL, could wind up re-signing with the Rams after they traded Robert Woods to Tennessee on Saturday. The Packers were interested after Beckham was released by the Browns last season. A three-time Pro Bowler, he’s a high-risk, high-reward player given his volatile nature. The Rams got all the reward. Including playoffs, he scored seven touchdowns in 12 games with Los Angeles. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl so might not be ready for Week 1.

Jarvis Landry and, especially, Julio Jones and Emmanuel Sanders, are on the back side of their careers.

A second-round pick in 2014 by Miami, Landry had 110 receptions for the Dolphins in 2015, 112 receptions for the Dolphins in 2017 and 1,174 receiving yards for the Browns in 2019. However, he tapered off to 72 receptions for 840 yards in 15 games in 2020 and just 52 receptions for 570 yards in 12 games in 2021. He’ll turn 30 in November.

Jones, who turned 33 in February, is a Hall of Fame-bound receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018 and receiving yards per game in 2016, when he demolished the beat-up Packers in the NFC Championship Game. However, he played in only nine games for Atlanta in 2020 and 10 games for Tennessee in 2021, when he was acquired with a second-round draft pick.

Emmanuel Sanders, who turned 35 this week, had 1,000-yard seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for Denver. Last year in Buffalo, he caught 42 passes for 646 yards and four touchdowns. After catching at least two-thirds of his targets five consecutive seasons, he caught only 58.3 percent last year.

Will Fuller, who the Packers considered acquiring in 2020, has had career-long problems with availability. A first-round pick in 2016 with game-breaking speed, he’s missed 42 of a possible 81 games the past five seasons.

An emerging receiver during four seasons with the Jaguars, 28-year-old Keelan Cole caught only 28 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown last year for the New York Jets. Four passes thrown his way were intercepted – probably more of an indictment on the Jets’ quarterbacks than Cole, obviously. Perhaps the most noteworthy play of his career was a 91-yard touchdown on a punt return at Green Bay in 2020 when he made JK Scott look a bit foolish.

The Packers could throw a Hail Mary to Sammy Watkins. The fourth pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins is nothing more than a big name at this point. Still only 28, he caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns during his second season. Over the past six seasons, he’s failed to reach 55 catches or 700 yards. He’s scored a not-so-grand total of nine touchdowns the past four years. Last year with Baltimore, he caught 27 passes but had six drops.

However the Packers replace Adams, it will be a new era for the Packers and a new challenge for Aaron Rodgers, who has always had at least one high-quality, established receiver.