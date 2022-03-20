Best Available Receivers to Replace Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Green Bay Packers need to add a veteran receiver in free agency.
The problem is, it’s relatively slim pickings compared to the top-heavy nature of the group from the start of the week.
Chris Godwin, Mike Williams and Michael Gallup stayed with the Buccaneers, Chargers and Cowboys, respectively. Williams is getting $20 million per season and Godwin isn’t far off that number.
Allen Robinson, a veteran power player who starred with the Chicago Bears the past four seasons, joined the high-powered Los Angeles Rams this week. D.J. Chark, an explosive and ascending player who was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, signed with the Detroit Lions.
Christian Kirk signed an enormous contract with the Jaguars, and JuJu Smith-Schuster signed an incentive-laded contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both players are predominantly slots, where the Packers already have veteran Randall Cobb and 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Veteran Jamison Crowder is available but he’s also a slot-only receiver.
So, who’s left?
Odell Beckham, who is coming off a torn ACL, could wind up re-signing with the Rams after they traded Robert Woods to Tennessee on Saturday. The Packers were interested after Beckham was released by the Browns last season. A three-time Pro Bowler, he’s a high-risk, high-reward player given his volatile nature. The Rams got all the reward. Including playoffs, he scored seven touchdowns in 12 games with Los Angeles. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl so might not be ready for Week 1.
Jarvis Landry and, especially, Julio Jones and Emmanuel Sanders, are on the back side of their careers.
A second-round pick in 2014 by Miami, Landry had 110 receptions for the Dolphins in 2015, 112 receptions for the Dolphins in 2017 and 1,174 receiving yards for the Browns in 2019. However, he tapered off to 72 receptions for 840 yards in 15 games in 2020 and just 52 receptions for 570 yards in 12 games in 2021. He’ll turn 30 in November.
Jones, who turned 33 in February, is a Hall of Fame-bound receiver who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018 and receiving yards per game in 2016, when he demolished the beat-up Packers in the NFC Championship Game. However, he played in only nine games for Atlanta in 2020 and 10 games for Tennessee in 2021, when he was acquired with a second-round draft pick.
Emmanuel Sanders, who turned 35 this week, had 1,000-yard seasons in 2014, 2015 and 2016 for Denver. Last year in Buffalo, he caught 42 passes for 646 yards and four touchdowns. After catching at least two-thirds of his targets five consecutive seasons, he caught only 58.3 percent last year.
Will Fuller, who the Packers considered acquiring in 2020, has had career-long problems with availability. A first-round pick in 2016 with game-breaking speed, he’s missed 42 of a possible 81 games the past five seasons.
An emerging receiver during four seasons with the Jaguars, 28-year-old Keelan Cole caught only 28 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown last year for the New York Jets. Four passes thrown his way were intercepted – probably more of an indictment on the Jets’ quarterbacks than Cole, obviously. Perhaps the most noteworthy play of his career was a 91-yard touchdown on a punt return at Green Bay in 2020 when he made JK Scott look a bit foolish.
The Packers could throw a Hail Mary to Sammy Watkins. The fourth pick of the 2014 draft, Watkins is nothing more than a big name at this point. Still only 28, he caught 65 passes for 982 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and 60 passes for 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns during his second season. Over the past six seasons, he’s failed to reach 55 catches or 700 yards. He’s scored a not-so-grand total of nine touchdowns the past four years. Last year with Baltimore, he caught 27 passes but had six drops.
Green Bay Packers: Key 2022 Transactions
Extended: QB Aaron Rodgers
The offseason drama is over. Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers signed a contract extension with the Packers that significantly lessens his 2022 cap charge while tying him to Green Bay through at least the 2024 season.
Traded: WR Davante Adams
The Green Bay Packers shocked the NFL by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks.
Also:
From Driver to Jennings to Nelson to Adams to .... who?
Packers will miss Rodgers-Adams chemistry
Replacing Adams through NFL Draft
Somehow, Packers win without Adams
How can the Packers replace Adams?
With money to spend, Rasul Douglas reportedly will re-sign
Re-Signed: TE Robert Tonyan
The Packers surely missed tight end Robert Tonyan, who missed the second half of last season with a torn ACL. However, had he not been injured, the Packers might not have been able to re-sign him to a one-year deal.
Re-Signed: LB De'Vondre Campbell
All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell will return on a five-year, $50 million contract, Packer Central was the first to report. He turned a one-year, $2 million contract into a Year 1 payout of $16.25 million.
Re-Signed: CB Rasul Douglas
The Packers brought back cornerback Rasul Douglas, giving the Packers a potentially superb cornerback trio of Douglas, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes.
Signed: P Pat O'Donnell
One day after Packer Central learned Corey Bojorquez would not be asked back at punter, they signed veteran Pat O'Donnell away from the Bears. Looking at the season-long numbers, it was not a positive move.
Tendered: WR Allen Lazard
The restricted free agent, and coach Matt LaFleur's beloved "goon," was given the second-rounder of almost $4 million. He'll be able to shop himself around the league until April 22.
Extended: OLB Preston Smith
The Packers extended outside linebacker Preston Smith after he recorded nine sacks in 2021. The upcoming season would have been his final one under contract. The extension resulted in more than $8 million of cap savings and includes sack-based incentives.
Released: OLB Za’Darius Smith
Releasing two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith produced more than $15 million in cap savings. He missed most of last season with a back injury. Smith momentarily returned to the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year deal worth $35 million; a lot of money but not even close to the four-year, $66 million contract he signed with Green Bay in 2019. Ultimately, Smith did not sign and remains a free agent.
Released: RT Billy Turner
The Packers released offensive lineman Billy Turner, who started 43 games at three positions in his three seasons with the team. Elgton Jenkins or Yosh Nijman could wind up in the lineup.
Pay cut: WR Randall Cobb
With a huge cap number given his age and productivity, veteran receiver Randall Cobb agreed to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay alongside Aaron Rodgers.
Restructured: S Adrian Amos
The Packers took out the credit card again with a restructure for safety Adrian Amos. As it stands, his cap number is lower with the team in 2022 then it will be when he's a free agent in 2023.
However the Packers replace Adams, it will be a new era for the Packers and a new challenge for Aaron Rodgers, who has always had at least one high-quality, established receiver.
Year-By-Year Receiver Corps for Aaron Rodgers
2008
Greg Jennings (25 years old): 80 receptions, 1,292 yards, 9 TDs. A second-round pick in 2006, this was Jennings’ third season in the NFL. After catching 53 passes for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2007, he was on his way to becoming a star at this point in his career.
Donald Driver (33); 74 receptions, 1,012 yards, 5 TDs. A three-time Pro Bowler, this was Driver’s 10th season in the NFL and his fifth consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards.
James Jones (24): 20 receptions, 274 yards, 1 TD. A third-round pick in 2007, this was Jones’ second season. Jones was a key player as a rookie with 47 receptions for 676 yards and two touchdowns.
Of note: The Packers used a second-round pick on Jordy Nelson, and he contributed 33 receptions for 366 yards and two scores.
2009
Driver (34): 70 receptions, 1,061 yards, 6 TDs.
Jennings (26): 68 receptions, 1,113 yards, 4 TDs.
TE Jermichael Finley (22): 55 receptions, 676 yards, 5 TDs.
Jones (25): 32 receptions, 440 yards, 5 TDs.
Nelson (24): 22 receptions, 320 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: This was Driver’s sixth consecutive season topping 1,000 yards. Driver and Jennings formed one of only four receiver duos to each top 1,000. Meanwhile, Finley, a third-round pick in 2008, took a big step forward after catching only six passes as a rookie.
2010
Jennings (27): 76 receptions, 1,265 yards, 12 TDs.
Driver (35): 51 receptions, 565 yards, 4 TDs.
Jones (26): 50 receptions, 679 yards, 5 TDs.
Nelson (25): 45 receptions, 582 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: Jennings officially became the clear-cut No. 1 receiver and earned his first Pro Bowl with his third consecutive season of 1,100-plus yards. It was a solid third season for Nelson, but it was the postseason where he took the league by storm and set the stage for the rest of his career. He caught eight passes at Atlanta and then had a monster Super Bowl with nine catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.
2011
Nelson (26): 68 receptions, 1,263 yards, 15 TDs.
Jennings (28): 67 receptions, 949 yards, 9 TDs.
Finley (24): 55 receptions, 767 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (27): 38 receptions, 635 yards, 7 TDs.
Driver (36): 37 receptions, 445 yards, 6 TDs.
Of note: The Packers scored what was at the time the second-most points in NFL history. This star-studded group of pass catchers had a huge hand in the success. This would be the first of Nelson’s four seasons of 1,200-plus receiving yards. He ranked third in the NFL in touchdowns and fifth with 18.6 yards per catch. Jennings was picked for his second Pro Bowl, Finley returned from a knee injury to have a big season, and Jones scored seven times without starting a single game. Five players caught at least six touchdown passes. Randall Cobb, a second-round pick, chipped in 25 catches. This offense was so powerful that he ranked only seventh in receptions.
2012
Cobb (22): 80 receptions, 954 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (28): 64 receptions, 784 yards, 14 TDs.
Finley (25): 61 receptions, 667 yards, 2 TDs.
Nelson (27): 49 receptions, 745 yards, 7 TDs.
Jennings (29): 36 receptions, 366 yards, 4 TDs.
Of note: With injuries limiting Nelson to 12 games and Jennings to eight, it was Cobb, Jones and Finley to the rescue. After the season, Jennings signed with the Vikings.
2013
Nelson (28): 85 receptions, 1,314 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (29): 59 receptions, 817 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: This was one of Rodgers’ more challenging seasons. With Jennings playing for the Vikings and injuries limiting Cobb and Finley to six games apiece, Rodgers was no longer surrounded by a star-studded cast. Jarrett Boykin, a former undrafted free agent, picked up the slack with 49 catches for 681 yards and three scores.
2014
Nelson (29): 98 receptions, 1,519 yards, 13 TDs.
Cobb (24): 91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 12 TDs.
Of note: This would be Nelson’s one and only Pro Bowl season. He ranked fourth in the league in yards, seventh in yards and second in touchdowns. This also would be Cobb’s one and only Pro Bowl season. It also marked his only season of more than 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and double-digits touchdowns.
With Nelson and Cobb combining for 25 of Rodgers’ 38 touchdowns, the passing game was boosted by running back Eddie Lacy (42 catches), tight ends Andrew Quarless and Richard Rodgers (combined 49 receptions) and a second-round rookie named Davante Adams. As the No. 3 receiver, Adams caught 38 passes for 446 yards and three scores. It was a quiet rookie season with two hugely noteworthy exceptions. Adams had 121 yards in a showdown vs. New England and 117 yards in a playoff win vs. Dallas.
2015
Cobb (25): 79 receptions, 829 yards, 6 TDS.
R. Rodgers (23): 58 receptions, 510 yards, 8 TDs.
Adams (23): 50 receptions, 483 yards, 1 TD.
Jones (31): 50 receptions, 890 yards, 8 TDs.
Of note: You can’t win a Super Bowl in the preseason. But you can lose one. In a preseason game at Pittsburgh, Nelson suffered a torn ACL and missed the rest of the season. Between the season-long absence of Nelson and an ankle injury that ruined Adams’ season, the Packers got to the playoffs but weren’t a threat. In the divisional-round loss to Arizona, Rodgers was left with Jones, Jeff Janis and Jared Abbrederis as his receivers after a mic’d-up Cobb was injured early in the game.
2016
Nelson (31): 97 receptions, 1,257 yards, 14 TDs.
Adams (24): 76 receptions, 997 yards, 12 TDs.
Cobb (26): 60 receptions, 610 yards, 4 TDs.
TE Jared Cook (29): 30 receptions, 377 yards, 1 TD.
Of note: Nelson returned from his knee injury in a big way and Adams was one of the NFL’s breakout stars. However, with Nelson nursing broken ribs and Adams hobbled by a knee injury, they didn’t stand a chance in the NFC title game at Atlanta.
2017
Adams (25): 74 receptions, 885 yards, 10 TDs.
Cobb: 66 receptions, 653 yards, 4 TDs.
Nelson: 53 receptions, 482 yards, 6 TDs.
Of note: After three seasons in a complementary role, the baton was passed to Adams as the No. 1 receiver. With Rodgers missing half the season with a broken collarbone, Nelson and Cobb both averaged less than 10 yards per catch. High-profile free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett was released at midseason, apparently with a shoulder injury, though a few teammates thought he quit because Rodgers was out.
2018
Adams: 111 receptions, 1,386 yards, 13 TDs.
TE Jimmy Graham: 55 receptions, 636 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: Adams earned his first Pro Bowl accolades after finishing sixth in receptions, seventh in yards and second in touchdowns. In a transaction involving two past-their-prime players, the Packers released Nelson to sign Graham, who was merely OK. Cobb played in only nine games due to injuries and tied for third with 38 receptions. Rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38 catches) and Equanimeous St. Brown (21 catches) were forced into duty.
2019
Adams: 83 receptions, 997 yards, 5 TDs.
Graham: 38 receptions, 447 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: The Packers got to the NFC Championship Game in Year 1 under Matt LaFleur but it wasn’t because of the passing offense. Aaron Jones (49 receptions) and Jamaal Williams (39) finished second and third on the team in receptions. Graham was fourth and former undrafted free agent receivers Allen Lazard (35) and Geronimo Allison (34) were fifth and sixth.
2020
Adams: 115 receptions, 1,374 yards, 18 TDs
Valdes-Scantling: 33 receptions, 690 yards, 6 TDs (league-high 20.9 yards per catch).
Lazard: 33 receptions, 461 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: Tight end Robert Tonyan was one of the NFL’s huge surprises with 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He tied Travis Kelce for No. 1 among tight ends in touchdowns and was No. 1 outright in catch percentage and drops (zero). Adams had 63 more catches than Tonyan and 684 more yards than MVS, the team’s second-ranked players in those departments.
2021
Adams: 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs.
Jones: 52 receptions, 391 yards, 6 TDs.
Lazard: 40 receptions, 513 yards, 8 TDS.
Of note: Talk about a one-man receiver corps. Adams had 123 receptions; the next three players (Jones, Lazard and running back AJ Dillon) combined for 126. Adams had 1,553 receiving yards; the next three players (Lazard, Valdes-Scantling and Jones) combined for 1,334. It didn’t help that Tonyan missed nine games, Valdes-Scantling missed six and Cobb missed five.
2022 (current roster)
Cobb: 591 receptions, 7,168 yards, 52 TDs in 11 seasons but 64 receptions, 816 yards, 8 TDs the past two years.
Lazard: 108 receptions, 1,441 yards, 14 TDs the past three seasons.
Malik Taylor: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD in two seasons.
Juwann Winfree: 8 receptions, 58 yards, 0 TDs in three seasons. That came last season, when he also had two fumbles and one drop.
Amari Rodgers: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 0 TDs in one season.
Of note: Lazard has two 100-yard games (one in 2019, one in 2020) and Cobb hasn’t had any since 2019.
In 2011, when Rodgers was surrounded by the most ridiculous group of pass targets of his career, he had three second-round picks (Jennings, Nelson and Cobb), two third-round picks (Jones and Finley) and a three-time Pro Bowler (Driver) to catch passes. Now, he has a past-his-prime former second-rounder (Cobb), an unproven third-rounder (Amari Rodgers) and a couple undrafted free agents.
Because of Rodgers and Adams, the Packers have not used a lot of resources on the receiver position. How Gutekunst restocks that group over the next six weeks might determine more than the Packers' fate in 2022. It could determine whether the Packers win another championship with Rodgers.